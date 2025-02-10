Gary Woodland betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 08: Gary Woodland of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 08, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Gary Woodland shot 1-under and took 39th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 13-16 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational.
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- In his last three appearances at The Genesis Invitational, Woodland has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of 5-under.
- In 2024, Woodland finished 39th (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational.
- Hideki Matsuyama finished with 1.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 2.038 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Matsuyama also posted numbers of 300 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 66.67% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 25.75 putts per round (third).
Woodland's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/15/2024
|39
|70-72-70-71
|-1
|2/16/2023
|9
|69-68-67-71
|-9
|2/18/2021
|MC
|73-73
|+4
Woodland's recent performances
- Woodland has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Woodland has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Gary Woodland has averaged 319.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Woodland is averaging 0.443 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Woodland has an average of 2.426 in his past five tournaments.
Woodland's advanced stats and rankings
- Woodland posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.053 (99th) last season, while his average driving distance of 313.1 yards ranked 11th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Woodland ranked 47th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.268, while he ranked 113th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 66.25%.
- On the greens, Woodland delivered a -0.229 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 143rd on TOUR, while he ranked 154th with a putts-per-round average of 29.48. He broke par 22.01% of the time (158th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|11
|313.1
|319.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|113
|66.25%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|154
|29.48
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|158
|22.01%
|26.23%
|Bogey Avoidance
|134
|15.42%
|10.80%
Woodland's best finishes
- Woodland teed off in 26 tournaments last season, collecting one top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 15 times (57.7%).
- Last season Woodland had his best performance at the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin. He shot 16-under and finished ninth (six shots back of the winner).
- Woodland's 174 points last season ranked him 155th in the FedExCup standings.
Woodland's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Procore Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.026 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 8.792 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland's best effort last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he posted a 2.818 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 67th in that tournament.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Woodland recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.331, which was his best last season. That ranked third in the field.
- Woodland delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.288) in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open. That ranked ninth in the field.
Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|0.053
|1.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.268
|1.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|166
|-0.312
|-0.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.229
|0.443
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|137
|-0.220
|2.426
Woodland's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-72-70-71
|-1
|20
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|72
|70-73-74-74
|+3
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|69-70-69-66
|-6
|37
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-81
|+13
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|73-75-66-71
|+1
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-76-75-67
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|60
|71-69-71-69
|-4
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|72-64-70-76
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|70-70-70-69
|-1
|7
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-78
|+10
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|67
|67-69-72-70
|-2
|3
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|76-68-72-77
|+9
|11
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|66-69-74-68
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|28
|68-67-67-69
|-9
|28
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|64-68-70-69
|-17
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|9
|66-68-65-69
|-16
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|33
|68-70-67-68
|-7
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|16
|68-66-66-69
|-11
|49
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|22
|68-72-70-68
|-10
|38
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|21
|70-67-68-69
|-10
|40
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
