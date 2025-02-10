Gary Woodland betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Woodland has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Over his last five appearances, Woodland has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.

He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Gary Woodland has averaged 319.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Woodland is averaging 0.443 Strokes Gained: Putting.