Eric Cole betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Cole has finished in the top five once over his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Cole has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 6-under.

Eric Cole has averaged 300.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Cole is averaging -0.353 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.