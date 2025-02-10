Eric Cole betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
Eric Cole plays an approach shot on the fourth hole during the final round of The Sentry. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Eric Cole placed 10th in The Genesis Invitational in 2024, shooting a 8-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Feb. 13-16 in San Diego at The Riviera Country Club .
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- Cole has played The Genesis Invitational once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 8-under and finishing 10th.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Hideki Matsuyama posted numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third).
- Matsuyama's average driving distance was 300 (23rd in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 25.75 putts per round (third) en route to his win last year.
Cole's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/15/2024
|10
|73-69-65-69
|-8
Cole's recent performances
- Cole has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Cole has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 6-under.
- Eric Cole has averaged 300.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Cole is averaging -0.353 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cole is averaging -0.741 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.206 this season (130th on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.4 yards) ranks 147th, while his 62.5% driving accuracy average ranks 50th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole has a -0.184 mark (121st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Cole's -0.266 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 130th on TOUR this season, and his 28.45 putts-per-round average ranks 40th. He has broken par 22.98% of the time (89th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|147
|295.4
|300.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|128
|66.41%
|64.20%
|Putts Per Round
|40
|28.45
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|89
|22.98%
|23.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|103
|13.38%
|14.51%
Cole's best finishes
- Cole has participated in six tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five.
- In those six events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 83.3%.
- Currently, Cole ranks 42nd in the FedExCup standings with 167 points.
Cole's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The American Express, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.402 (he finished 68th in that tournament).
- Cole delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.773.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.127.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Cole posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.169 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- Cole posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.701) in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. That ranked fifth in the field.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.206
|-0.711
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|121
|-0.184
|0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|87
|0.039
|0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|130
|-0.266
|-0.353
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.617
|-0.741
Cole's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|73-69-65-69
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|70-73-70-74
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|73-67-71-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|52
|73-72-81-73
|+11
|12
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|70-68-67-72
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|69-69
|-6
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|68
|73-72-80-77
|+18
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|70-75-74-79
|+10
|15
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|69-75-66-65
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|66-68-70-69
|-15
|89
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|62-68-64-69
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|71-64-69-69
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|72-73-72-73
|+6
|29
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|68-68-69-63
|-12
|80
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|18
|71-67-72-63
|-7
|184
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|46
|77-68-78-72
|+7
|41
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|66-67-69-69
|-17
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|64-67-70-66
|-13
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|15
|68-72-68-63
|-11
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|52
|74-68-68-73
|-9
|12
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|5
|64-67-67-68
|-14
|110
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|68
|68-69-70-74
|-7
|3
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|68
|70-71-79-77
|+9
|3
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|22
|66-69-73-70
|-10
|38
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.