5H AGO

Eric Cole betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Eric Cole plays an approach shot on the fourth hole during the final round of The Sentry. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Eric Cole placed 10th in The Genesis Invitational in 2024, shooting a 8-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Feb. 13-16 in San Diego at The Riviera Country Club .

    Latest odds for Cole at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • Cole has played The Genesis Invitational once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 8-under and finishing 10th.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Hideki Matsuyama posted numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Matsuyama's average driving distance was 300 (23rd in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 25.75 putts per round (third) en route to his win last year.

    Cole's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/15/20241073-69-65-69-8

    Cole's recent performances

    • Cole has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Cole has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 6-under.
    • Eric Cole has averaged 300.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Cole is averaging -0.353 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cole is averaging -0.741 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Cole's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cole has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.206 this season (130th on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.4 yards) ranks 147th, while his 62.5% driving accuracy average ranks 50th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole has a -0.184 mark (121st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Cole's -0.266 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 130th on TOUR this season, and his 28.45 putts-per-round average ranks 40th. He has broken par 22.98% of the time (89th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance147295.4300.2
    Greens in Regulation %12866.41%64.20%
    Putts Per Round4028.4528.4
    Par Breakers8922.98%23.46%
    Bogey Avoidance10313.38%14.51%

    Cole's best finishes

    • Cole has participated in six tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five.
    • In those six events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 83.3%.
    • Currently, Cole ranks 42nd in the FedExCup standings with 167 points.

    Cole's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The American Express, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.402 (he finished 68th in that tournament).
    • Cole delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.773.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.127.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Cole posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.169 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • Cole posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.701) in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.206-0.711
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green121-0.1840.174
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green870.0390.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130-0.266-0.353
    Average Strokes Gained: Total134-0.617-0.741

    Cole's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1073-69-65-69-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC78-71+7--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2170-73-70-74-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3373-67-71-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-74+4--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5273-72-81-73+1112
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3370-68-67-72-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC69-69-6--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6873-72-80-77+186
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-70+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4570-75-74-79+1015
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4869-75-66-65-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic666-68-70-69-1589
    July 4-7John Deere Classic762-68-64-69-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4671-64-69-69-78
    July 18-20The Open Championship3172-73-72-73+629
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship768-68-69-63-1280
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1871-67-72-63-7184
    August 22-25BMW Championship4677-68-78-72+741
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1666-67-69-69-17--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-73E--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP664-67-70-66-13--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1568-72-68-63-11--
    January 2-5The Sentry5274-68-68-73-912
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii564-67-67-68-14110
    January 16-19The American Express6868-69-70-74-73
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open6870-71-79-77+93
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2266-69-73-70-1038
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC74-73+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

