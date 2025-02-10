Denny McCarthy betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season McCarthy posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking 31st in the field at 1.033. In that event, he finished 24th.

McCarthy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 5.606.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best performance last season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.960. He finished second in that tournament.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, McCarthy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 8.150, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.