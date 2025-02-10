PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Denny McCarthy betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 08: Denny McCarthy of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 08, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Denny McCarthy finished 39th in The Genesis Invitational in 2024, shooting a 1-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Feb. 13-16 in San Diego at The Riviera Country Club .

    Latest odds for McCarthy at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • McCarthy's average finish has been 30th, and his average score 3-under, over his last five appearances at The Genesis Invitational.
    • In 2024, McCarthy finished 39th (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational.
    • When Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, he had 1.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 2.038 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 SG: Putting (third).
    • En route to his victory last year, Matsuyama posted an average driving distance of 300 (23rd in field), hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 25.75 putts per round (third).

    McCarthy's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/15/20243969-74-68-72-1
    2/16/20231471-71-64-71-7
    2/18/2021MC74-70+2
    2/13/20203769-72-70-72-1
    2/14/2019MC75-71+4

    McCarthy's recent performances

    • McCarthy has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
    • McCarthy has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Denny McCarthy has averaged 293.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • McCarthy is averaging 0.830 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, McCarthy is averaging 1.773 Strokes Gained: Total.
    McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarthy delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.324 last season, which ranked 155th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (290.6 yards) ranked 167th, and his 65.6% driving accuracy average ranked 43rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, McCarthy sported a -0.017 mark (111th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, McCarthy's 0.699 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him fourth on TOUR last season, and his 27.86 putts-per-round average ranked fourth. He broke par 21.97% of the time (161st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance167290.6293.2
    Greens in Regulation %17562.64%73.33%
    Putts Per Round427.8629.2
    Par Breakers16121.97%23.61%
    Bogey Avoidance1212.20%8.61%

    McCarthy's best finishes

    • Last season McCarthy played 24 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 20 times, a success rate of 83.3%.
    • Last season McCarthy's best performance came when he shot 39-under and finished second at the Valero Texas Open.
    • McCarthy placed 45th in the FedExCup standings with 1045 points last season.

    McCarthy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season McCarthy posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking 31st in the field at 1.033. In that event, he finished 24th.
    • McCarthy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 5.606.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best performance last season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.960. He finished second in that tournament.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, McCarthy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 8.150, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.
    • McCarthy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (21.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee155-0.324-0.299
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green111-0.0170.693
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green140.3580.550
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting40.6990.830
    Average Strokes Gained: Total330.7161.773

    McCarthy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3969-74-68-72-120
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-74-72-74+414
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-71-71-69-622
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open268-70-67-63-39300
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4574-74-79-70+915
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2869-70-66-71-850
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship670-71-69-69-5263
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2470-66-70-73-132
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3976-70-73-76+721
    June 13-16U.S. Open3275-67-72-73+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3167-67-69-67-1035
    July 4-7John Deere Classic764-66-69-64-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-74+7--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC73-78+9--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3368-68-70-66-821
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship966-63-72-68-11320
    August 22-25BMW Championship2671-74-69-72-2133
    November 21-24The RSM Classic2569-70-68-66-9--
    January 2-5The Sentry4673-66-71-70-1215
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii1664-66-71-68-1149
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5871-70-70-72-58
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open1672-64-68-69-1149

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.