Denny McCarthy betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 08: Denny McCarthy of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 08, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Denny McCarthy finished 39th in The Genesis Invitational in 2024, shooting a 1-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Feb. 13-16 in San Diego at The Riviera Country Club .
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- McCarthy's average finish has been 30th, and his average score 3-under, over his last five appearances at The Genesis Invitational.
- In 2024, McCarthy finished 39th (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational.
- When Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, he had 1.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 2.038 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Matsuyama posted an average driving distance of 300 (23rd in field), hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 25.75 putts per round (third).
McCarthy's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/15/2024
|39
|69-74-68-72
|-1
|2/16/2023
|14
|71-71-64-71
|-7
|2/18/2021
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|2/13/2020
|37
|69-72-70-72
|-1
|2/14/2019
|MC
|75-71
|+4
McCarthy's recent performances
- McCarthy has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
- McCarthy has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Denny McCarthy has averaged 293.2 yards in his past five starts.
- McCarthy is averaging 0.830 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, McCarthy is averaging 1.773 Strokes Gained: Total.
McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarthy delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.324 last season, which ranked 155th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (290.6 yards) ranked 167th, and his 65.6% driving accuracy average ranked 43rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, McCarthy sported a -0.017 mark (111th on TOUR).
- On the greens, McCarthy's 0.699 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him fourth on TOUR last season, and his 27.86 putts-per-round average ranked fourth. He broke par 21.97% of the time (161st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|167
|290.6
|293.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|175
|62.64%
|73.33%
|Putts Per Round
|4
|27.86
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|161
|21.97%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|12
|12.20%
|8.61%
McCarthy's best finishes
- Last season McCarthy played 24 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 20 times, a success rate of 83.3%.
- Last season McCarthy's best performance came when he shot 39-under and finished second at the Valero Texas Open.
- McCarthy placed 45th in the FedExCup standings with 1045 points last season.
McCarthy's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season McCarthy posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking 31st in the field at 1.033. In that event, he finished 24th.
- McCarthy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 5.606.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best performance last season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.960. He finished second in that tournament.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, McCarthy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 8.150, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.
- McCarthy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (21.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.324
|-0.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.017
|0.693
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|14
|0.358
|0.550
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|0.699
|0.830
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|33
|0.716
|1.773
McCarthy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|69-74-68-72
|-1
|20
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-74-72-74
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-71-71-69
|-6
|22
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|2
|68-70-67-63
|-39
|300
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|74-74-79-70
|+9
|15
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|69-70-66-71
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|6
|70-71-69-69
|-5
|263
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|70-66-70-73
|-1
|32
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|39
|76-70-73-76
|+7
|21
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|75-67-72-73
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|67-67-69-67
|-10
|35
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|64-66-69-64
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|68-68-70-66
|-8
|21
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|9
|66-63-72-68
|-11
|320
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|26
|71-74-69-72
|-2
|133
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|25
|69-70-68-66
|-9
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|46
|73-66-71-70
|-12
|15
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|16
|64-66-71-68
|-11
|49
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|71-70-70-72
|-5
|8
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|16
|72-64-68-69
|-11
|49
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.