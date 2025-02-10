Corey Conners betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 05: Corey Conners of Canada plays a tee shot on the 11th hole during the practice round prior to the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Corey Conners hits the links Feb. 13-16 in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club following a 74th-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open, which was his last competition.
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- Over his last five trips to The Genesis Invitational, Conners has an average score of 1-under, with an average finish of 43rd.
- In Conners' most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2024, he finished 24th after posting a score of 5-under.
- With numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third), Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024.
- Matsuyama also posted numbers of 300.0 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 66.67% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 25.75 putts per round (third).
Conners' recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/15/2024
|24
|70-65-70-74
|-5
|2/16/2023
|61
|71-72-75-69
|+3
|2/17/2022
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|2/18/2021
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|2/13/2020
|MC
|70-75
|+3
Conners' recent performances
- Conners has finished in the top five in two of his last five appearances.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Conners has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five appearances.
- Corey Conners has averaged 296.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Conners has an average of -1.123 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Conners is averaging -2.017 Strokes Gained: Total.
Conners' advanced stats and rankings
- Conners put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.411 last season (21st on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.2 yards) ranked 90th, while his 67.4% driving accuracy average ranked 30th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Conners had a 0.776 mark that ranked third on TOUR. He ranked 26th with a 70.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Conners' -0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 128th last season, and his 29.32 putts-per-round average ranked 136th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|90
|301.2
|296.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|26
|70.31%
|61.44%
|Putts Per Round
|136
|29.32
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|46
|25.73%
|20.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|83
|14.11%
|12.75%
Conners' best finishes
- Last season Conners took part in 25 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 25 times (100%).
- Last season Conners' best performance came when he shot even-par and finished fourth at the Grant Thornton Invitational.
- Conners' 1249 points last season placed him 30th in the FedExCup standings.
Conners' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Conners' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.848.
- Conners' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.014.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners' best performance last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.513 (he finished 20th in that tournament).
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Conners posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.922, which ranked seventh in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.
- Conners delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.
Conners' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.411
|0.611
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|3
|0.776
|-0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|124
|-0.057
|-1.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.168
|-1.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|0.962
|-2.017
Conners' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|70-65-70-74
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|69-71-71-66
|-7
|13
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|70-71-71-74
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-68-73-68
|-11
|135
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|70-71-75-68
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|70-76-76-73
|+7
|20
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|69-71-66-74
|-4
|16
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-66-70
|-20
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|13
|70-68-74-70
|-2
|135
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|70-71-67-67
|-9
|50
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|6
|69-67-67-65
|-12
|100
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|20
|68-76-76-71
|+3
|98
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|9
|69-70-71-70
|E
|180
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|67-70-66-66
|-11
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|10
|65-67-68-67
|-13
|65
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|25
|71-70-80-68
|+5
|63
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|9
|68-69-69-66
|-12
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|69-70-70-70
|-1
|27
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|22
|68-70-73-73
|-4
|156
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|7
|73-64-66-73
|-12
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|4
|59-71-62
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|5
|66-66-69-67
|-24
|267
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|65
|70-69-76-71
|-2
|7
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|74
|67-71-73-76
|+3
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
