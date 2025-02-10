PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Corey Conners betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 05: Corey Conners of Canada plays a tee shot on the 11th hole during the practice round prior to the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Corey Conners hits the links Feb. 13-16 in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club following a 74th-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Conners at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • Over his last five trips to The Genesis Invitational, Conners has an average score of 1-under, with an average finish of 43rd.
    • In Conners' most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2024, he finished 24th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • With numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third), Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024.
    • Matsuyama also posted numbers of 300.0 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 66.67% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 25.75 putts per round (third).

    Conners' recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/15/20242470-65-70-74-5
    2/16/20236171-72-75-69+3
    2/17/2022MC72-71+1
    2/18/2021MC72-71+1
    2/13/2020MC70-75+3

    Conners' recent performances

    • Conners has finished in the top five in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Conners has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five appearances.
    • Corey Conners has averaged 296.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Conners has an average of -1.123 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Conners is averaging -2.017 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Conners' advanced stats and rankings

    • Conners put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.411 last season (21st on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.2 yards) ranked 90th, while his 67.4% driving accuracy average ranked 30th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Conners had a 0.776 mark that ranked third on TOUR. He ranked 26th with a 70.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Conners' -0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 128th last season, and his 29.32 putts-per-round average ranked 136th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance90301.2296.3
    Greens in Regulation %2670.31%61.44%
    Putts Per Round13629.3230.1
    Par Breakers4625.73%20.59%
    Bogey Avoidance8314.11%12.75%

    Conners' best finishes

    • Last season Conners took part in 25 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting six finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 25 times (100%).
    • Last season Conners' best performance came when he shot even-par and finished fourth at the Grant Thornton Invitational.
    • Conners' 1249 points last season placed him 30th in the FedExCup standings.

    Conners' best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Conners' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.848.
    • Conners' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.014.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners' best performance last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.513 (he finished 20th in that tournament).
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Conners posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.922, which ranked seventh in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.
    • Conners delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.

    Conners' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee210.4110.611
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green30.776-0.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green124-0.057-1.357
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.168-1.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Total140.962-2.017

    Conners' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2470-65-70-74-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4169-71-71-66-713
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1870-71-71-74-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1368-68-73-68-11135
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2570-71-75-68-430
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3870-76-76-73+720
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4469-71-66-74-416
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1163-69-66-70-2031
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1370-68-74-70-2135
    May 16-19PGA Championship2670-71-67-67-950
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open669-67-67-65-12100
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2068-76-76-71+398
    June 13-16U.S. Open969-70-71-70E180
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2767-70-66-66-1158
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1065-67-68-67-1365
    July 18-20The Open Championship2571-70-80-68+563
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition968-69-69-66-12--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5069-70-70-70-127
    August 22-25BMW Championship2268-70-73-73-4156
    September 12-15Procore Championship773-64-66-73-12--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational459-71-62E--
    January 2-5The Sentry566-66-69-67-24267
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6570-69-76-71-27
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open7467-71-73-76+33

    All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.