Collin Morikawa betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

    Collin Morikawa hits the links Feb. 13-16 in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club after a 17th-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Morikawa at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • Over his last five trips to The Genesis Invitational, Morikawa has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 19th.
    • In 2024, Morikawa finished 19th (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational.
    • With numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third), Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024.
    • Matsuyama averaged 300 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 66.67% (fifth), and attempted 25.75 putts per round (third) in that victory a year ago.

    Morikawa's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/15/20241970-71-70-67-6
    2/16/2023666-68-72-67-11
    2/17/2022267-67-68-65-17
    2/18/20214373-69-70-73+1
    2/13/20202673-67-68-73-3

    Morikawa's recent performances

    • Morikawa has finished in the top five in two of his last five appearances.
    • Morikawa has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including two finishes within three strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 14-under.
    • Collin Morikawa has averaged 302.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Morikawa is averaging 0.210 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Morikawa is averaging 5.495 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Morikawa delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.417 last season, which ranked 19th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (296.0 yards) ranked 135th, and his 73.9% driving accuracy average ranked first.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Morikawa ranked 42nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.292.
    • On the greens, Morikawa's 0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 73rd on TOUR last season, and his 27.80 putts-per-round average ranked second. He broke par 26.79% of the time (25th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance135296.0302.8
    Greens in Regulation %14365.19%73.33%
    Putts Per Round227.8027.7
    Par Breakers2526.79%30.83%
    Bogey Avoidance912.10%9.44%

    Morikawa's best finishes

    • Last season Morikawa played 23 tournaments, earning seven top-five finishes and collecting eight finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 21 times (91.3%).
    • Last season Morikawa put up his best performance at The Sentry, where he finished second with a score of 32-under (three shots back of the winner).
    • With 2456 points last season, Morikawa finished fourth in the FedExCup standings.

    Morikawa's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.812. He finished fourth in that event.
    • Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.244. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Morikawa's best performance last season was in August 2024 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.779. He finished 22nd in that tournament.
    • At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Morikawa posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.089), which ranked 17th in the field.
    • Morikawa delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.339) in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190.4171.679
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green420.2923.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green100.3740.569
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting730.1210.210
    Average Strokes Gained: Total51.2035.495

    Morikawa's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1970-71-70-67-695
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC70-80+6--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4571-69-70-74-414
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7570-74-75-74+52
    April 11-14Masters Tournament371-70-69-74-4325
    April 18-21RBC Heritage965-66-68-72-13200
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2366-70-64-70-189
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1667-70-72-74-1110
    May 16-19PGA Championship466-65-67-71-15313
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge468-69-67-68-8135
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday268-74-68-71-7400
    June 13-16U.S. Open1470-74-66-72+2130
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1366-63-66-69-16140
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open465-66-66-69-14100
    July 18-20The Open Championship1673-70-72-71+2115
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition2470-68-70-70-6--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship2268-71-68-67-6140
    August 22-25BMW Championship2870-70-73-74-1118
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship266-63-67-66-220
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5469-67-70-71-3--
    January 2-5The Sentry266-65-62-67-32400
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1769-67-71-70-1160

    All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.