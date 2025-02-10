Collin Morikawa betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
Collin Morikawa hits the links Feb. 13-16 in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club after a 17th-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which was his last competition.
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- Over his last five trips to The Genesis Invitational, Morikawa has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 19th.
- In 2024, Morikawa finished 19th (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational.
- With numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third), Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024.
- Matsuyama averaged 300 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 66.67% (fifth), and attempted 25.75 putts per round (third) in that victory a year ago.
Morikawa's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/15/2024
|19
|70-71-70-67
|-6
|2/16/2023
|6
|66-68-72-67
|-11
|2/17/2022
|2
|67-67-68-65
|-17
|2/18/2021
|43
|73-69-70-73
|+1
|2/13/2020
|26
|73-67-68-73
|-3
Morikawa's recent performances
- Morikawa has finished in the top five in two of his last five appearances.
- Morikawa has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including two finishes within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 14-under.
- Collin Morikawa has averaged 302.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Morikawa is averaging 0.210 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Morikawa is averaging 5.495 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings
- Morikawa delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.417 last season, which ranked 19th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (296.0 yards) ranked 135th, and his 73.9% driving accuracy average ranked first.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Morikawa ranked 42nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.292.
- On the greens, Morikawa's 0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 73rd on TOUR last season, and his 27.80 putts-per-round average ranked second. He broke par 26.79% of the time (25th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|135
|296.0
|302.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|143
|65.19%
|73.33%
|Putts Per Round
|2
|27.80
|27.7
|Par Breakers
|25
|26.79%
|30.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|9
|12.10%
|9.44%
Morikawa's best finishes
- Last season Morikawa played 23 tournaments, earning seven top-five finishes and collecting eight finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 21 times (91.3%).
- Last season Morikawa put up his best performance at The Sentry, where he finished second with a score of 32-under (three shots back of the winner).
- With 2456 points last season, Morikawa finished fourth in the FedExCup standings.
Morikawa's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.812. He finished fourth in that event.
- Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.244. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Morikawa's best performance last season was in August 2024 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.779. He finished 22nd in that tournament.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Morikawa posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.089), which ranked 17th in the field.
- Morikawa delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.339) in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.417
|1.679
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.292
|3.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|10
|0.374
|0.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.121
|0.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|5
|1.203
|5.495
Morikawa's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|70-71-70-67
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|70-80
|+6
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-69-70-74
|-4
|14
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|75
|70-74-75-74
|+5
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|3
|71-70-69-74
|-4
|325
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|9
|65-66-68-72
|-13
|200
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|66-70-64-70
|-18
|9
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|67-70-72-74
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|4
|66-65-67-71
|-15
|313
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|4
|68-69-67-68
|-8
|135
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|2
|68-74-68-71
|-7
|400
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|14
|70-74-66-72
|+2
|130
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|13
|66-63-66-69
|-16
|140
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|65-66-66-69
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|16
|73-70-72-71
|+2
|115
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|24
|70-68-70-70
|-6
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|68-71-68-67
|-6
|140
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|28
|70-70-73-74
|-1
|118
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|2
|66-63-67-66
|-22
|0
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|54
|69-67-70-71
|-3
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|2
|66-65-62-67
|-32
|400
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|17
|69-67-71-70
|-11
|60
All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.