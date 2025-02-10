Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Bezuidenhout has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Bezuidenhout has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 289.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

Bezuidenhout has an average of 2.881 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.