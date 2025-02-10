Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 09, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament at the WM Phoenix Open, Christiaan Bezuidenhout finished the weekend at 16-under, good for a fourth-place finish. He competes in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational Feb. 13-16 seeking an improved score.
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- Over his last three trips to The Genesis Invitational, Bezuidenhout has an average score of 2-under, with an average finish of 41st.
- In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2024, he finished 24th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Matsuyama's average driving distance was 300.0 (23rd in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 25.75 putts per round (third).
Bezuidenhout's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/15/2024
|24
|69-69-70-71
|-5
|2/16/2023
|58
|71-72-71-72
|+2
|2/17/2022
|MC
|74-73
|+5
Bezuidenhout's recent performances
- Bezuidenhout has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 289.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout has an average of 2.881 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bezuidenhout is averaging -1.212 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings
- Bezuidenhout put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.233 last season, which ranked 144th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (290.7 yards) ranked 166th, and his 59.5% driving accuracy average ranked 128th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bezuidenhout had a 0.237 mark (58th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Bezuidenhout registered a 0.459 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 20th on TOUR, while he ranked fourth with a putts-per-round average of 27.86. He broke par 23.90% of the time (110th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|166
|290.7
|289.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|179
|62.06%
|66.08%
|Putts Per Round
|4
|27.86
|27.5
|Par Breakers
|110
|23.90%
|23.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|76
|13.96%
|9.36%
Bezuidenhout's best finishes
- Bezuidenhout teed off in 24 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and collecting three top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 19 times (79.2%).
- Last season Bezuidenhout put up his best performance at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished fourth with a score of 16-under (eight shots back of the winner).
- Bezuidenhout's 1406 points last season ranked him 22nd in the FedExCup standings.
Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.540.
- Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 6.976 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout's best effort last season was at the Wyndham Championship, where his 3.550 mark ranked third in the field.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bezuidenhout recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.511), which ranked 10th in the field.
- Bezuidenhout posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|144
|-0.233
|-3.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|58
|0.237
|-1.707
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|44
|0.177
|0.819
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|20
|0.459
|2.881
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.641
|-1.212
Bezuidenhout's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-69-70-71
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|74-73-71-73
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|69-70-68-70
|-11
|135
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|9
|69-69-72-67
|-7
|78
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|73-71-69-71
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|68-70-73-65
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|70-69-72-72
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|68-72-70-68
|-2
|45
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|4
|72-67-74-72
|-3
|325
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|72-71-72-72
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|66-70-68-64
|-12
|78
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|W/D
|69
|-1
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|16
|70-71-64-69
|-10
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|70-66-63-71
|-10
|37
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|70-66-70-68
|-6
|140
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|33
|74-72-74-69
|+1
|82
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|29
|71-69-73-74
|+3
|0
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|40
|73-70-63-72
|-14
|19
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|74-68-71
|-3
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|40
|68-70-71-71
|-8
|18
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|4
|67-66-69-66
|-16
|123
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
