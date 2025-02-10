Cameron Young betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Young put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Wyndham Championship (August 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.590.

Young put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 6.757.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance last season was in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.097. He finished ninth in that event.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Young recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.214 (his best mark last season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished eighth in that event.