Cameron Young betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Cameron Young of the United States lines up a putt on the 14th green during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 09, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
In his last tournament at the WM Phoenix Open, Cameron Young concluded the weekend at 13-under, good for a 12th-place finish. He enters play in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational Feb. 13-16 trying for better results.
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- In his last three appearances at The Genesis Invitational, Young has an average finish of 13th, and an average score of 10-under.
- Young finished 16th (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent go-round at The Genesis Invitational (in 2024).
- When Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, he had 1.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 2.038 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Matsuyama posted an average driving distance of 300 (23rd in field), hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 25.75 putts per round (third).
Young's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/15/2024
|16
|72-66-69-70
|-7
|2/16/2023
|20
|68-74-67-70
|-5
|2/17/2022
|2
|66-62-69-70
|-17
Young's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Young has two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Young has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 9-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Cameron Young has averaged 312.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Young is averaging 1.290 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Young has an average of 1.106 in his past five tournaments.
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.375 (25th) last season, while his average driving distance of 308.9 yards ranked 29th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Young ranked 87th on TOUR with a mark of 0.116.
- On the greens, Young registered a -0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 55th with a putts-per-round average of 28.73, and he ranked 88th by breaking par 24.55% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|29
|308.9
|312.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|116
|66.19%
|55.25%
|Putts Per Round
|55
|28.73
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|88
|24.55%
|21.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|94
|14.54%
|10.80%
Young's best finishes
- Last season Young played 23 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 22 times, a success rate of 95.7%.
- Last season Young's best performance came at the Valspar Championship. He shot 10-under and finished second in that event.
- Young collected 1227 points last season, ranking 31st in the FedExCup standings.
Young's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Young put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Wyndham Championship (August 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.590.
- Young put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 6.757.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance last season was in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.097. He finished ninth in that event.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Young recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.214 (his best mark last season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
- Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.375
|1.949
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.116
|-3.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|102
|0.005
|0.936
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|145
|-0.234
|1.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|81
|0.262
|1.106
Young's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|72-66-69-70
|-7
|115
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|65-69-71-66
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|73-70-71-76
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|70-69-73-74
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|2
|69-69-68-68
|-10
|300
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|9
|70-73-72-73
|E
|180
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|62
|67-71-76-70
|E
|8
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|71-69-71-76
|+3
|26
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|63
|69-71-70-71
|-3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|50
|76-72-76-77
|+13
|13
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|67
|73-72-75-74
|+14
|6
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|9
|72-66-59-66
|-17
|174
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|67-66-67-73
|-15
|89
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|73-73-71-73
|+6
|29
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|67-62-69-72
|-10
|37
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|68-73-74-67
|+2
|18
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|43
|75-71-69-77
|+4
|50
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|13
|64-75-72-72
|-5
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|7
|63-69-65
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|8
|66-67-68-68
|-23
|155
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|69-74-75
|+2
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|72
|73-73-74-69
|+1
|5
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|74-64-66-67
|-13
|61
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.