Cam Davis betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Over his last five tournaments, Davis has finished in the top five once.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Over his last five tournaments, Davis has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has an average score of 18-under across his last five events.

Cam Davis has averaged 305.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Davis has an average of 0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.