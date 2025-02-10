Cam Davis betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 06: Cameron Davis of Australia walks off the first tee during the final round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 06, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
When he hits the links Feb. 13-16, Cam Davis will look to improve upon his last performance in The Genesis Invitational. In 2024, he shot 2-over and finished 49th at The Riviera Country Club.
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: TTorrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- Davis' average finish has been 47th, and his average score even-par, over his last five appearances at The Genesis Invitational.
- Davis last played at The Genesis Invitational in 2024, finishing 49th with a score of 2-over.
- With numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third), Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Matsuyama's average driving distance was 300 (23rd in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 25.75 putts per round (third).
Davis' recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/15/2024
|49
|65-73-73-75
|+2
|2/16/2023
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|2/17/2022
|48
|71-71-70-69
|-3
|2/18/2021
|43
|71-69-77-68
|+1
|2/14/2019
|MC
|72-71
|+1
Davis' recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Davis has finished in the top five once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Davis has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score of 18-under across his last five events.
- Cam Davis has averaged 305.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Davis has an average of 0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Davis has an average of 0.787 in his past five tournaments.
Davis' advanced stats and rankings
- Davis delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.109 last season (127th on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.2 yards) ranked 69th, while his 64.4% driving accuracy average ranked 59th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Davis ranked 123rd on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.105, while he ranked 163rd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 63.49%.
- On the greens, Davis' -0.254 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 147th last season, while he averaged 28.69 putts per round (52nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|69
|303.2
|305.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|163
|63.49%
|71.88%
|Putts Per Round
|52
|28.69
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|118
|23.67%
|31.25%
|Bogey Avoidance
|110
|14.86%
|10.76%
Davis' best finishes
- Davis, who participated in 23 tournaments last season, secured one win with two top-five finishes.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 17 times.
- Last season Davis' best performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he took home the title with a score of 18-under.
- Davis compiled 1051 points last season, which ranked him 43rd in the FedExCup standings.
Davis' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Davis delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the 3M Open, ranking seventh in the field at 3.275. In that event, he finished 19th.
- Davis' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.326.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis' best performance last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.229.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Davis recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.056, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished 30th.
- Davis posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.351) in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Davis' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.109
|-1.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|123
|-0.105
|0.826
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|94
|0.041
|1.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.254
|0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|151
|-0.426
|0.787
Davis' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|49
|65-73-73-75
|+2
|14
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|72-70-74-70
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-82
|+17
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-71-68-67
|-6
|37
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|69-72-73-75
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|70-74-70-67
|-3
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-69-72-77
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|69-70-69-76
|+4
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|50
|73-72-77-79
|+13
|13
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-72
|+9
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|65-71-69-70
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|1
|68-66-66-70
|-18
|500
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|26
|68-66-66-70
|-10
|29
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|68-69-65-72
|-10
|43
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|70-69-71-67
|-3
|54
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|5
|72-70-72-66
|-8
|385
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-78
|+11
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|13
|73-64-64-69
|-22
|105
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|18
|69-67-67-69
|-16
|47
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|5
|65-68-69-69
|-17
|288
All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.