5H AGO

Cam Davis betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 06: Cameron Davis of Australia walks off the first tee during the final round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 06, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    When he hits the links Feb. 13-16, Cam Davis will look to improve upon his last performance in The Genesis Invitational. In 2024, he shot 2-over and finished 49th at The Riviera Country Club.

    Latest odds for Davis at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: TTorrey Pines Golf Course (South)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • Davis' average finish has been 47th, and his average score even-par, over his last five appearances at The Genesis Invitational.
    • Davis last played at The Genesis Invitational in 2024, finishing 49th with a score of 2-over.
    • With numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third), Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Matsuyama's average driving distance was 300 (23rd in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 25.75 putts per round (third).

    Davis' recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/15/20244965-73-73-75+2
    2/16/2023MC77-71+6
    2/17/20224871-71-70-69-3
    2/18/20214371-69-77-68+1
    2/14/2019MC72-71+1

    Davis' recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Davis has finished in the top five once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Davis has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score of 18-under across his last five events.
    • Cam Davis has averaged 305.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Davis has an average of 0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Davis has an average of 0.787 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Davis .

    Davis' advanced stats and rankings

    • Davis delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.109 last season (127th on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.2 yards) ranked 69th, while his 64.4% driving accuracy average ranked 59th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Davis ranked 123rd on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.105, while he ranked 163rd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 63.49%.
    • On the greens, Davis' -0.254 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 147th last season, while he averaged 28.69 putts per round (52nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance69303.2305.3
    Greens in Regulation %16363.49%71.88%
    Putts Per Round5228.6928.7
    Par Breakers11823.67%31.25%
    Bogey Avoidance11014.86%10.76%

    Davis' best finishes

    • Davis, who participated in 23 tournaments last season, secured one win with two top-five finishes.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 17 times.
    • Last season Davis' best performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he took home the title with a score of 18-under.
    • Davis compiled 1051 points last season, which ranked him 43rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Davis' best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Davis delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the 3M Open, ranking seventh in the field at 3.275. In that event, he finished 19th.
    • Davis' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.326.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis' best performance last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.229.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Davis recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.056, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished 30th.
    • Davis posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.351) in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Davis' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.109-1.379
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green123-0.1050.826
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green940.0411.221
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting147-0.2540.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151-0.4260.787

    Davis' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4965-73-73-75+214
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1872-70-74-70-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-82+17--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-71-68-67-637
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1269-72-73-75+1140
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4970-74-70-67-312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3870-69-72-77+421
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5669-70-69-76+45
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5073-72-77-79+1313
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC77-72+9--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4865-71-69-70-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic168-66-66-70-18500
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2668-66-66-70-1029
    July 25-283M Open1968-69-65-72-1043
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-73+2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4070-69-71-67-354
    August 22-25BMW Championship572-70-72-66-8385
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC75-78+11--
    January 2-5The Sentry1373-64-64-69-22105
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-72-1--
    January 16-19The American Express1869-67-67-69-1647
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am565-68-69-69-17288

    All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

