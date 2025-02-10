Brian Harman betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 08: Brian Harman of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 08, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Brian Harman enters play Feb. 13-16 in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club following a 25th-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open his last time in competition.
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- In his last six appearances at The Genesis Invitational, Harman has an average finish of 46th, and an average score of 1-over.
- Harman finished 44th (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational (in 2024).
- Hideki Matsuyama finished with 1.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 2.038 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Matsuyama posted an average driving distance of 300 (23rd in field), hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 25.75 putts per round (third).
Harman's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/15/2024
|44
|69-70-71-74
|E
|2/16/2023
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|2/18/2021
|43
|72-69-71-73
|+1
|2/13/2020
|47
|70-69-74-72
|+1
|2/14/2019
|51
|69-71-75-70
|+1
Harman's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Harman has an average finish of 39th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Harman has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- Brian Harman has averaged 292.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Harman has an average of -1.698 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Harman is averaging -0.975 Strokes Gained: Total.
Harman's advanced stats and rankings
- Harman's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.083 last season ranked 88th on TOUR, and his 68.8% driving accuracy average ranked 18th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Harman had a 0.322 mark (35th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Harman's 0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 40th last season, and his 28.52 putts-per-round average ranked 34th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|160
|292.7
|292.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|131
|65.84%
|73.39%
|Putts Per Round
|34
|28.52
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|132
|23.12%
|20.47%
|Bogey Avoidance
|43
|13.22%
|9.06%
Harman's best finishes
- Last season Harman participated in 24 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 22 times, a success rate of 91.7%.
- Last season Harman put up his best performance at THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course). He shot 19-under and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
- Harman collected 1419 points last season, placing 20th in the FedExCup standings.
Harman's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Harman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.129. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- Harman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.009.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman's best mark last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he posted a 2.883 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Harman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.675 (his best mark last season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
- Harman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
Harman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|0.083
|0.540
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.322
|-0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|74
|0.092
|0.404
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.291
|-1.698
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|23
|0.788
|-0.975
Harman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|69-70-71-74
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-68-77-71
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|72-65-64-68
|-19
|358
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|71-73-72-68
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|81-72
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|70-69-70-64
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|74-71-76-70
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|72-68-68-67
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|66-69-72-72
|-1
|32
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|77-69-71-77
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|71-71-71-72
|+5
|85
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|9
|67-69-65-62
|-17
|174
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|21
|67-67-69-66
|-11
|39
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|60
|73-73-72-77
|+11
|8
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|10
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|69-66-75-69
|-1
|27
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|25
|72-69-71-73
|-3
|142
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|25
|70-70-69-64
|-9
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|12
|70-72-72-68
|-6
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|58
|75-74-70-70
|-3
|9
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|66-67-66-71
|-10
|36
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-73
|-4
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|53
|71-72-69-70
|-6
|11
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|25
|69-66-70-70
|-9
|31
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.