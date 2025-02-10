PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Brian Harman betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 08: Brian Harman of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 08, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 08: Brian Harman of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 08, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Brian Harman enters play Feb. 13-16 in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club following a 25th-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Harman at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In his last six appearances at The Genesis Invitational, Harman has an average finish of 46th, and an average score of 1-over.
    • Harman finished 44th (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational (in 2024).
    • Hideki Matsuyama finished with 1.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 2.038 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Matsuyama posted an average driving distance of 300 (23rd in field), hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 25.75 putts per round (third).

    Harman's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/15/20244469-70-71-74E
    2/16/2023MC72-74+4
    2/18/20214372-69-71-73+1
    2/13/20204770-69-74-72+1
    2/14/20195169-71-75-70+1

    Harman's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Harman has an average finish of 39th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five events, Harman has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
    • Brian Harman has averaged 292.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Harman has an average of -1.698 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Harman is averaging -0.975 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Harman .

    Harman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Harman's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.083 last season ranked 88th on TOUR, and his 68.8% driving accuracy average ranked 18th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Harman had a 0.322 mark (35th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Harman's 0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 40th last season, and his 28.52 putts-per-round average ranked 34th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance160292.7292.0
    Greens in Regulation %13165.84%73.39%
    Putts Per Round3428.5229.7
    Par Breakers13223.12%20.47%
    Bogey Avoidance4313.22%9.06%

    Harman's best finishes

    • Last season Harman participated in 24 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 22 times, a success rate of 91.7%.
    • Last season Harman put up his best performance at THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course). He shot 19-under and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
    • Harman collected 1419 points last season, placing 20th in the FedExCup standings.

    Harman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Harman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.129. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • Harman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.009.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman's best mark last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he posted a 2.883 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Harman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.675 (his best mark last season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
    • Harman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.

    Harman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee880.0830.540
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green350.322-0.221
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green740.0920.404
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting400.291-1.698
    Average Strokes Gained: Total230.788-0.975

    Harman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4469-70-71-74E16
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1269-68-77-71-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship272-65-64-68-19358
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2571-73-72-68-430
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC81-72+9--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1270-69-70-64-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4774-71-76-70+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship2672-68-68-67-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2466-69-72-72-132
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3377-69-71-77+627
    June 13-16U.S. Open2171-71-71-72+585
    June 20-23Travelers Championship967-69-65-62-17174
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2167-67-69-66-1139
    July 18-20The Open Championship6073-73-72-77+118
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4569-67-69-70-510
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5069-66-75-69-127
    August 22-25BMW Championship2572-69-71-73-3142
    November 21-24The RSM Classic2570-70-69-64-9--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1270-72-72-68-6--
    January 2-5The Sentry5875-74-70-70-39
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii2166-67-66-71-1036
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC68-71-73-4--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5371-72-69-70-611
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open2569-66-70-70-931

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.