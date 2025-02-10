Brian Harman betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Harman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.129. He finished ninth in that tournament.

Harman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.009.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman's best mark last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he posted a 2.883 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Harman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.675 (his best mark last season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.