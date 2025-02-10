PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Austin Eckroat betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Austin Eckroat of the United States putts on the second green during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 02, 2025 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

    Austin Eckroat hits the course in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational Feb. 13-16. He is aiming for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Eckroat at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • This is Eckroat's first time playing at The Genesis Invitational in the past five years.
    • Hideki Matsuyama finished with 1.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 2.038 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Matsuyama averaged 300 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 66.67% (fifth), and attempted 25.75 putts per round (third) in that victory a year ago.

    Eckroat's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Eckroat has finished in the top 20 twice.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Eckroat has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -17 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Austin Eckroat has averaged 299.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Eckroat is averaging 1.349 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Eckroat has an average of 0.673 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Eckroat .

    Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings

    • Eckroat delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.333 last season, which ranked 30th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (300.8 yards) ranked 93rd, and his 69.4% driving accuracy average ranked 15th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Eckroat ranked 27th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.395, while he ranked 117th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 66.17%.
    • On the greens, Eckroat registered a -0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 64th with a putts-per-round average of 28.80, and he ranked 84th by breaking par 24.63% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance93300.8299.3
    Greens in Regulation %11766.17%72.62%
    Putts Per Round6428.8029.5
    Par Breakers8424.63%27.38%
    Bogey Avoidance11314.88%14.29%

    Eckroat's best finishes

    • Eckroat played 27 tournaments last season, picking up two wins and three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 22 occasions.
    • Last season, one of Eckroat's two wins came when he shot 24-under at the World Wide Technology Championship.
    • Eckroat ranked 41st in the FedExCup standings with 1069 points last season.

    Eckroat's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The RSM Classic, where his 4.397 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he delivered a 5.835 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat's best effort last season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.230. He finished 38th in that tournament.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.652, which ranked eighth in the field). In that event, he finished 37th.
    • Eckroat posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee300.3330.897
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green270.3950.394
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green157-0.243-1.967
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting129-0.1721.349
    Average Strokes Gained: Total730.3010.673

    Eckroat's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3869-70-70-68-715
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches165-67-68-67-17500
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3672-69-74-75+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4571-69-68-76-414
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3368-74-73-70-321
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1766-69-72-67-10115
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1164-72-63-69-2031
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6375-73-72-75+118
    May 16-19PGA Championship1867-67-69-70-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3977-71-71-76+721
    June 13-16U.S. Open7472-72-78-78+205
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2770-67-65-67-1158
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC67-71-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship6673-73-72-78+126
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-72E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship664-72-64-67-13100
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1869-68-71-65-7184
    August 22-25BMW Championship4671-73-74-77+741
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4668-71-68-70-7--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship168-67-66-63-24--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1767-70-69-66-10--
    January 2-5The Sentry1568-68-68-67-2163
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-70-2--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-78+6--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1367-67-71-71-1295
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.