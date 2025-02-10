Austin Eckroat betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The RSM Classic, where his 4.397 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he delivered a 5.835 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat's best effort last season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.230. He finished 38th in that tournament.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.652, which ranked eighth in the field). In that event, he finished 37th.