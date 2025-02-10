Austin Eckroat betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Austin Eckroat of the United States putts on the second green during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 02, 2025 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Austin Eckroat hits the course in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational Feb. 13-16. He is aiming for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the WM Phoenix Open.
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- This is Eckroat's first time playing at The Genesis Invitational in the past five years.
- Hideki Matsuyama finished with 1.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 2.038 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Matsuyama averaged 300 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 66.67% (fifth), and attempted 25.75 putts per round (third) in that victory a year ago.
Eckroat's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Eckroat has finished in the top 20 twice.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Eckroat has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -17 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Austin Eckroat has averaged 299.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Eckroat is averaging 1.349 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Eckroat has an average of 0.673 in his past five tournaments.
Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings
- Eckroat delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.333 last season, which ranked 30th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (300.8 yards) ranked 93rd, and his 69.4% driving accuracy average ranked 15th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Eckroat ranked 27th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.395, while he ranked 117th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 66.17%.
- On the greens, Eckroat registered a -0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 64th with a putts-per-round average of 28.80, and he ranked 84th by breaking par 24.63% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|93
|300.8
|299.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|117
|66.17%
|72.62%
|Putts Per Round
|64
|28.80
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|84
|24.63%
|27.38%
|Bogey Avoidance
|113
|14.88%
|14.29%
Eckroat's best finishes
- Eckroat played 27 tournaments last season, picking up two wins and three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 22 occasions.
- Last season, one of Eckroat's two wins came when he shot 24-under at the World Wide Technology Championship.
- Eckroat ranked 41st in the FedExCup standings with 1069 points last season.
Eckroat's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The RSM Classic, where his 4.397 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he delivered a 5.835 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat's best effort last season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.230. He finished 38th in that tournament.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.652, which ranked eighth in the field). In that event, he finished 37th.
- Eckroat posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.333
|0.897
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.395
|0.394
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|157
|-0.243
|-1.967
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|129
|-0.172
|1.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.301
|0.673
Eckroat's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-70-68
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|1
|65-67-68-67
|-17
|500
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|72-69-74-75
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-69-68-76
|-4
|14
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|68-74-73-70
|-3
|21
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|17
|66-69-72-67
|-10
|115
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|64-72-63-69
|-20
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|63
|75-73-72-75
|+11
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|67-67-69-70
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|39
|77-71-71-76
|+7
|21
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|74
|72-72-78-78
|+20
|5
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|70-67-65-67
|-11
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|66
|73-73-72-78
|+12
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|6
|64-72-64-67
|-13
|100
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|18
|69-68-71-65
|-7
|184
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|46
|71-73-74-77
|+7
|41
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|68-71-68-70
|-7
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|1
|68-67-66-63
|-24
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|17
|67-70-69-66
|-10
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|15
|68-68-68-67
|-21
|63
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|13
|67-67-71-71
|-12
|95
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.