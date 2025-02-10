Andrew Novak betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Novak has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.

He's made the cut in two of his last five events.

Novak has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Andrew Novak has averaged 302.7 yards in his past five starts.

Novak has an average of 0.978 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.