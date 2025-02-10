Andrew Novak betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
Andrew Novak looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale when he tees off in San Diego for the 2025 The Genesis Invitational .
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- This is Novak's first time competing at The Genesis Invitational in the past five years.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third).
- Matsuyama averaged 300 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 66.67% (fifth), and attempted 25.75 putts per round (third) in that victory a year ago.
Novak's recent performances
- Novak has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Novak has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Andrew Novak has averaged 302.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Novak has an average of 0.978 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Novak is averaging 2.344 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Novak's advanced stats and rankings
- Novak had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.159 last season, which ranked 69th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (298.7 yards) ranked 115th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Novak ranked 23rd on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.430, while he ranked 13th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 71.15%.
- On the greens, Novak delivered a -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 100th on TOUR, while he ranked 78th with a putts-per-round average of 28.93. He broke par 24.97% of the time (75th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|115
|298.7
|302.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|13
|71.15%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|78
|28.93
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|75
|24.97%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|5
|11.78%
|11.11%
Novak's best finishes
- Novak teed off in 26 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting five top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 19 times (73.1%).
- Last season Novak's best performance came when he shot 16-under and finished second at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
- With 518 points last season, Novak finished 86th in the FedExCup standings.
Novak's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he produced a 4.790 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
- Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 5.420 (he finished 24th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best effort last season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 5.151 mark ranked third in the field.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.125). That ranked sixth in the field.
- Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, which ranked seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
Novak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.159
|0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|23
|0.430
|0.486
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|40
|0.200
|0.859
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|100
|-0.003
|0.978
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.786
|2.344
Novak's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|66-68-69-69
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|65-69-70-68
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-71-70-68
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|68-71-73-67
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|73-71-70-75
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|62-69-68-71
|-139
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|68-67-66-69
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|72-66-72-70
|-4
|4
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|66-67-70-69
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|71-66-70-70
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|67-64-68-64
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|70
|66-71-72-70
|-1
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|65-70-71-69
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|68-67-72-69
|-4
|6
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|23
|70-66-68-68
|-16
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|W/D
|69
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|68-65-68-69
|-10
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|2
|67-68-62-71
|-16
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|35
|65-75-67-68
|-7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|75-74-72
|+5
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|70-72-66-74
|-6
|190
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|13
|69-65-75-67
|-12
|95
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.