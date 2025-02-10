PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Andrew Novak betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Andrew Novak betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

    Andrew Novak looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale when he tees off in San Diego for the 2025 The Genesis Invitational .

    Latest odds for Novak at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • This is Novak's first time competing at The Genesis Invitational in the past five years.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Matsuyama averaged 300 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 66.67% (fifth), and attempted 25.75 putts per round (third) in that victory a year ago.

    Novak's recent performances

    • Novak has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Novak has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Andrew Novak has averaged 302.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Novak has an average of 0.978 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Novak is averaging 2.344 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Novak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Novak had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.159 last season, which ranked 69th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (298.7 yards) ranked 115th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Novak ranked 23rd on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.430, while he ranked 13th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 71.15%.
    • On the greens, Novak delivered a -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 100th on TOUR, while he ranked 78th with a putts-per-round average of 28.93. He broke par 24.97% of the time (75th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance115298.7302.7
    Greens in Regulation %1371.15%66.67%
    Putts Per Round7828.9328.7
    Par Breakers7524.97%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance511.78%11.11%

    Novak's best finishes

    • Novak teed off in 26 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 19 times (73.1%).
    • Last season Novak's best performance came when he shot 16-under and finished second at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
    • With 518 points last season, Novak finished 86th in the FedExCup standings.

    Novak's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he produced a 4.790 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
    • Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 5.420 (he finished 24th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best effort last season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 5.151 mark ranked third in the field.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.125). That ranked sixth in the field.
    • Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, which ranked seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.

    Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee690.1590.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green230.4300.486
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green400.2000.859
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100-0.0030.978
    Average Strokes Gained: Total240.7862.344

    Novak's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta866-68-69-69-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches965-69-70-68-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-71-70-68-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5368-71-73-67-16
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5873-71-70-75+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2362-69-68-71-1399
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3068-67-66-69-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5472-66-72-70-44
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1466-67-70-69-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2071-66-70-70-1141
    July 4-7John Deere Classic767-64-68-64-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open7066-71-72-70-13
    July 25-283M Open2465-70-71-69-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5268-67-72-69-46
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2370-66-68-68-16--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipW/D69-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-72-2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1668-65-68-69-10--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship267-68-62-71-16--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3565-75-67-68-7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-71-2--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC75-74-72+5--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open370-72-66-74-6190
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1369-65-75-67-1295
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC69-72-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.