Adam Scott betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 31: Adam Scott of Australia hits a tee shot on the third hole during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on January 31, 2025 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Adam Scott placed 19th in The Genesis Invitational in 2024, shooting a 6-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Feb. 13-16 in San Diego at The Riviera Country Club .
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- Scott has played The Genesis Invitational eight times of late, with one win. His average score has been 5-under, and his average finish has been 25th.
- In Scott's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2024, he finished 19th after posting a score of 6-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Hideki Matsuyama posted numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Matsuyama posted an average driving distance of 300 (23rd in field), hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 25.75 putts per round (third).
Scott's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/15/2024
|19
|72-68-67-71
|-6
|2/16/2023
|65
|69-73-75-72
|+5
|2/17/2022
|4
|68-65-71-66
|-14
|2/18/2021
|38
|69-73-76-66
|E
|2/13/2020
|1
|72-64-67-70
|-11
|2/14/2019
|7
|66-65-69-76
|-8
Scott's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Scott has finished in the top five twice.
- Scott has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in each of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -13 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Adam Scott has averaged 305.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Scott is averaging 1.571 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Scott has an average of 4.943 in his past five tournaments.
Scott's advanced stats and rankings
- Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.321 (31st) last season, while his average driving distance of 307.1 yards ranked 41st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Scott ranked 88th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.114, while he ranked 110th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 66.35%.
- On the greens, Scott's 0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 27th last season, while he averaged 28.45 putts per round (28th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|41
|307.1
|305.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|110
|66.35%
|70.56%
|Putts Per Round
|28
|28.45
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|145
|22.54%
|30.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|36
|13.07%
|11.39%
Scott's best finishes
- Last season Scott participated in 19 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 89.5%.
- Last season Scott's best performance came at the BMW Championship. He shot 11-under and finished second in that event.
- With 1041 points last season, Scott finished 46th in the FedExCup standings.
Scott's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Scott posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking fourth in the field at 5.214. In that event, he finished 30th.
- Scott's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.474.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scott delivered his best performance last season at the BMW Championship, ranking third in the field at 3.419. In that event, he finished second.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Scott recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.157). That ranked fifth in the field.
- Scott posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.828) at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Scott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|31
|0.321
|0.609
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.114
|1.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|71
|0.104
|1.534
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.399
|1.571
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|17
|0.938
|4.943
Scott's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|72-68-67-71
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|70-72-71-71
|-4
|14
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|73-70-70-70
|-5
|47
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|76-74-70-72
|+4
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|69-65-68-68
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|71-71-73-71
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|69-68-69-71
|-3
|58
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-69-70-69
|-2
|11
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|70-72-76-69
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|39
|74-67-67-64
|-8
|20
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|2
|67-65-64-67
|-17
|300
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|10
|70-77-66-71
|E
|165
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|18
|70-68-68-67
|-7
|184
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|2
|68-63-74-72
|-11
|833
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|4
|66-67-68-67
|-16
|0
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|15
|68-69-64-70
|-21
|63
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|22
|74-71-69-64
|-10
|38
All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
