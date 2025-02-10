Adam Scott betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Scott posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking fourth in the field at 5.214. In that event, he finished 30th.

Scott's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.474.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scott delivered his best performance last season at the BMW Championship, ranking third in the field at 3.419. In that event, he finished second.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Scott recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.157). That ranked fifth in the field.