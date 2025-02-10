Adam Hadwin betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 07: Adam Hadwin of Canada plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Adam Hadwin will appear in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational from Feb. 13-16 after a ninth-place finish at the WM Phoenix Open.
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- Over his last eight trips to The Genesis Invitational, Hadwin has an average score of 2-under, with an average finish of 34th.
- In 2024, Hadwin finished fourth (with a score of 13-under) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational.
- When Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, he had 1.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 2.038 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 SG: Putting (third).
- Matsuyama also posted numbers of 300 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 66.67% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 25.75 putts per round (third).
Hadwin's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/15/2024
|4
|69-70-67-65
|-13
|2/16/2023
|66
|67-73-75-75
|+6
|2/17/2022
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|2/18/2021
|26
|71-71-70-70
|-2
|2/13/2020
|26
|71-71-69-70
|-3
|2/14/2019
|75
|68-72-77-77
|+10
Hadwin's recent performances
- Hadwin has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Hadwin has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Adam Hadwin has averaged 301.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Hadwin has an average of 0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin is averaging 1.079 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadwin posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.002 last season, which ranked 109th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (297.6 yards) ranked 124th, and his 65.3% driving accuracy average ranked 47th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hadwin ranked 114th on TOUR with a mark of -0.053.
- On the greens, Hadwin's 0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 96th last season, while he averaged 28.70 putts per round (54th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|124
|297.6
|301.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|151
|64.91%
|70.47%
|Putts Per Round
|54
|28.70
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|81
|24.68%
|25.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|139
|15.68%
|11.99%
Hadwin's best finishes
- Hadwin played 26 tournaments last season, earning three top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
- Last season Hadwin's best performance came when he shot 4-under and finished third at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
- Hadwin's 1181 points last season ranked him 37th in the FedExCup standings.
Hadwin's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he delivered a 4.115 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he produced a 7.594 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished third in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin's best mark last season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.290.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hadwin recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.936, which was his best last season. That ranked sixth in the field.
- Hadwin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.
Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|-0.002
|0.363
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.053
|-0.649
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|103
|0.004
|1.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|0.023
|0.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|-0.028
|1.079
Hadwin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|69-70-67-65
|-13
|300
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|69-75-76-74
|+6
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|68-71-68-69
|-8
|96
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|53
|75-73-82-70
|+12
|11
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|42
|67-70-70-72
|-5
|18
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|10
|63-69-64-71
|-141
|46
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|71-71-79-71
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|60
|68-72-71-69
|-4
|8
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|3
|66-72-72-74
|-4
|350
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|69-69-64-67
|-11
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|69-65-68-69
|-9
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+10
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|28
|66-67-68-70
|-9
|28
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|71-71-67-70
|-1
|27
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|41
|76-68-75-72
|+3
|58
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|53
|69-69-71-70
|-3
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|29
|67-69-68-70
|-18
|34
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|59
|65-71-69-70
|-5
|5
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-71
|-6
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|65
|72-73-71-70
|-2
|7
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|9
|68-66-70-66
|-14
|75
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
