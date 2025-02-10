PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Adam Hadwin betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 07: Adam Hadwin of Canada plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 07: Adam Hadwin of Canada plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Adam Hadwin will appear in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational from Feb. 13-16 after a ninth-place finish at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Hadwin at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • Over his last eight trips to The Genesis Invitational, Hadwin has an average score of 2-under, with an average finish of 34th.
    • In 2024, Hadwin finished fourth (with a score of 13-under) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational.
    • When Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, he had 1.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 2.038 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 SG: Putting (third).
    • Matsuyama also posted numbers of 300 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 66.67% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 25.75 putts per round (third).

    Hadwin's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/15/2024469-70-67-65-13
    2/16/20236667-73-75-75+6
    2/17/2022MC73-73+4
    2/18/20212671-71-70-70-2
    2/13/20202671-71-69-70-3
    2/14/20197568-72-77-77+10

    Hadwin's recent performances

    • Hadwin has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Hadwin has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -10 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Adam Hadwin has averaged 301.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hadwin has an average of 0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadwin is averaging 1.079 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hadwin .

    Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadwin posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.002 last season, which ranked 109th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (297.6 yards) ranked 124th, and his 65.3% driving accuracy average ranked 47th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hadwin ranked 114th on TOUR with a mark of -0.053.
    • On the greens, Hadwin's 0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 96th last season, while he averaged 28.70 putts per round (54th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance124297.6301.6
    Greens in Regulation %15164.91%70.47%
    Putts Per Round5428.7028.8
    Par Breakers8124.68%25.44%
    Bogey Avoidance13915.68%11.99%

    Hadwin's best finishes

    • Hadwin played 26 tournaments last season, earning three top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
    • Last season Hadwin's best performance came when he shot 4-under and finished third at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
    • Hadwin's 1181 points last season ranked him 37th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hadwin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he delivered a 4.115 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
    • Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he produced a 7.594 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished third in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin's best mark last season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.290.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hadwin recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.936, which was his best last season. That ranked sixth in the field.
    • Hadwin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.

    Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee109-0.0020.363
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-0.053-0.649
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1030.0041.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting960.0230.355
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111-0.0281.079

    Hadwin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational469-70-67-65-13300
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5269-75-76-74+612
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship568-71-68-69-896
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5375-73-82-70+1211
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4267-70-70-72-518
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1063-69-64-71-14146
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5271-71-79-71+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship6068-72-71-69-48
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-70+2--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday366-72-72-74-4350
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-73+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2769-69-64-67-1158
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3469-65-68-69-920
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC75-77+10--
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-68+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2866-67-68-70-928
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5071-71-67-70-127
    August 22-25BMW Championship4176-68-75-72+358
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC75-71+4--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic5369-69-71-70-3--
    January 2-5The Sentry2967-69-68-70-1834
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5965-71-69-70-55
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC69-70-71-6--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6572-73-71-70-27
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open968-66-70-66-1475

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.