Adam Hadwin betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he delivered a 4.115 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that event.

Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he produced a 7.594 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished third in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin's best mark last season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.290.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hadwin recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.936, which was his best last season. That ranked sixth in the field.