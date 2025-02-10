Aaron Rai betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
Aaron Rai hits the links in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational Feb. 13-16 coming off a 40th-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in his most recent competition.
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- Rai's average finish has been 45th, and his average score 3-under, over his last two appearances at The Genesis Invitational.
- Rai last participated in The Genesis Invitational in 2023, finishing 29th with a score of 4-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama finished with 1.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 2.038 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Matsuyama's average driving distance was 300 (23rd in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 25.75 putts per round (third) en route to his win last year.
Rai's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/16/2023
|29
|70-73-69-68
|-4
|2/17/2022
|61
|72-70-68-73
|-1
Rai's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Rai has finished in the top 20 twice.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Rai has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five events.
- Aaron Rai has averaged 292.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Rai is averaging -0.055 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Rai is averaging -0.595 Strokes Gained: Total.
Rai's advanced stats and rankings
- Rai delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.303 last season (34th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.8 yards) ranked 153rd, while his 72% driving accuracy average ranked sixth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Rai ranked seventh on TOUR with a mark of 0.676.
- On the greens, Rai delivered a 0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 87th on TOUR, while he ranked 142nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.36. He broke par 25.39% of the time (58th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|153
|293.8
|292.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|9
|71.58%
|54.01%
|Putts Per Round
|142
|29.36
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|58
|25.39%
|26.54%
|Bogey Avoidance
|26
|12.79%
|14.20%
Rai's best finishes
- Rai last season played 26 tournaments, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 22 times, a success rate of 84.6%.
- Last season Rai's best performance came at the Wyndham Championship. He shot 18-under and took home the title (his only win last season).
- Rai collected 1381 points last season, ranking 25th in the FedExCup standings.
Rai's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Rai's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 5.069 mark ranked second in the field.
- Rai put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Wyndham Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 8.780. In that event, he finished first.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai posted his best mark last season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking fifth in the field at 3.703. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Rai posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 8.918, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
- Rai posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.902) in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Rai's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.303
|0.572
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|7
|0.676
|-0.528
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|56
|0.152
|-0.584
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|0.054
|-0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|6
|1.185
|-0.595
Rai's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|68-70-69-67
|-10
|43
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-72-68-71
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|66-70-67-67
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-73-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|61-70-68-71
|-18
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|67-65-68-64
|-20
|109
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|39
|68-68-70-71
|-7
|20
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|71-71-67-71
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|67-70-65-70
|-8
|51
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|19
|69-74-68-73
|+4
|103
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|66-65-68-72
|-17
|184
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|65-63-66-69
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|68-65-70-63
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|75
|73-74-75-77
|+15
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|1
|65-65-68-64
|-18
|500
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|69-66-70-67
|-8
|208
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|43
|74-70-74-74
|+4
|50
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|23
|66-70-72-70
|-6
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|14
|71-71-72-70
|-4
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|15
|68-71-66-66
|-21
|63
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|40
|69-68-72-71
|-8
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
