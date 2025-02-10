PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Aaron Rai betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Aaron Rai of England lines up a putt on the 14th green during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    Aaron Rai hits the links in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational Feb. 13-16 coming off a 40th-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Rai at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • Rai's average finish has been 45th, and his average score 3-under, over his last two appearances at The Genesis Invitational.
    • Rai last participated in The Genesis Invitational in 2023, finishing 29th with a score of 4-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama finished with 1.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 2.038 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Matsuyama's average driving distance was 300 (23rd in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 25.75 putts per round (third) en route to his win last year.

    Rai's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/16/20232970-73-69-68-4
    2/17/20226172-70-68-73-1

    Rai's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Rai has finished in the top 20 twice.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Rai has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five events.
    • Aaron Rai has averaged 292.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Rai is averaging -0.055 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Rai is averaging -0.595 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Rai's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rai delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.303 last season (34th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.8 yards) ranked 153rd, while his 72% driving accuracy average ranked sixth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Rai ranked seventh on TOUR with a mark of 0.676.
    • On the greens, Rai delivered a 0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 87th on TOUR, while he ranked 142nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.36. He broke par 25.39% of the time (58th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance153293.8292.5
    Greens in Regulation %971.58%54.01%
    Putts Per Round14229.3628.9
    Par Breakers5825.39%26.54%
    Bogey Avoidance2612.79%14.20%

    Rai's best finishes

    • Rai last season played 26 tournaments, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 22 times, a success rate of 84.6%.
    • Last season Rai's best performance came at the Wyndham Championship. He shot 18-under and took home the title (his only win last season).
    • Rai collected 1381 points last season, ranking 25th in the FedExCup standings.

    Rai's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Rai's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 5.069 mark ranked second in the field.
    • Rai put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Wyndham Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 8.780. In that event, he finished first.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai posted his best mark last season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking fifth in the field at 3.703. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Rai posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 8.918, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
    • Rai posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.902) in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Rai's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee340.3030.572
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green70.676-0.528
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green560.152-0.584
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting870.054-0.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Total61.185-0.595

    Rai's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1968-70-69-67-1043
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2369-69-70-68-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-72-68-71-622
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open766-70-67-67-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5872-73-74-70+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-76+3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2361-70-68-71-189
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson467-65-68-64-20109
    May 16-19PGA Championship3968-68-70-71-720
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3271-71-67-71E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1467-70-65-70-851
    June 13-16U.S. Open1969-74-68-73+4103
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic266-65-68-72-17184
    July 4-7John Deere Classic765-63-66-69-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open468-65-70-63-14100
    July 18-20The Open Championship7573-74-75-77+155
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship165-65-68-64-18500
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1669-66-70-67-8208
    August 22-25BMW Championship4374-70-74-74+450
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2366-70-72-70-60
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1471-71-72-70-4--
    January 2-5The Sentry1568-71-66-66-2163
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-78+3--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4069-68-72-71-818

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.