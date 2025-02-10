Aaron Rai betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Over his last five appearances, Rai has finished in the top 20 twice.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Over his last five tournaments, Rai has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five events.

Aaron Rai has averaged 292.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Rai is averaging -0.055 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.