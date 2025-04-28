Zach Johnson betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Zach Johnson of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee on day two of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 25, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Zach Johnson returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to tee off May 1-4, 2025. Johnson finished tied for 20th in last year's tournament, shooting 16-under par.
Johnson's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T20
|66-67-67-68
|-16
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Johnson's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 16-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Johnson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T8
|72-74-66-71
|-5
|188.750
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|71-68-73-74
|-2
|42.063
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T42
|66-66-70-74
|-8
|11.750
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T48
|66-77-71-78
|+4
|8.750
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-73
|-7
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T21
|66-66-70-68
|-10
|35.833
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
Johnson's recent performances
- Johnson has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he tied for eighth with a score of 5-under.
- Johnson has an average of -0.182 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.694 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Johnson has averaged 0.398 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|142
|-0.215
|-0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.243
|-0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|60
|0.140
|-0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.585
|0.694
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|66
|0.267
|0.398
Johnson's advanced stats and rankings
- Johnson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.215 (142nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.6 yards ranks 179th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Johnson sports a -0.243 mark that ranks 134th on TOUR. He ranks 106th with a 65.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Johnson has delivered a 0.585 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 55th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.37, and he ranks 135th by breaking par 20.58% of the time.
- Johnson has accumulated 287 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 77th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.