Zach Johnson betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Johnson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.215 (142nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.6 yards ranks 179th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Johnson sports a -0.243 mark that ranks 134th on TOUR. He ranks 106th with a 65.23% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Johnson has delivered a 0.585 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 55th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.37, and he ranks 135th by breaking par 20.58% of the time.