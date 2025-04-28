William Mouw betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 17: William Mouw of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 17, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
William Mouw tees off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson from May 1-4, 2025. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Mouw's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Mouw's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|65-68-64-70
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T59
|70-70-74-74
|E
|3.049
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T33
|70-71-72-76
|+1
|20.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T47
|68-67-66-73
|-6
|9.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T6
|65-67-69-69
|-18
|52.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|66-75
|E
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T66
|73-72-75-76
|+8
|3.700
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|68-81-67
|E
|--
Mouw's recent performances
- Mouw has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 18-under.
- Mouw has an average of 0.146 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.236 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mouw has averaged 0.016 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|52
|0.231
|0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|171
|-0.704
|-0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|181
|-0.866
|-0.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.237
|0.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|168
|-1.102
|0.016
Mouw's advanced stats and rankings
- Mouw has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.231 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranks 50th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mouw has sported a -0.704 mark that ranks 171st on TOUR. He ranks 118th with a 64.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mouw has delivered a 0.237 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 115th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.87, and he ranks 68th by breaking par 22.58% of the time.
- Mouw has accumulated 104 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 143rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.