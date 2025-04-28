Will Zalatoris betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Will Zalatoris returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, taking place May 1-4. He'll aim to improve on his previous performances at this event as he competes for the $9.9 million purse.
Zalatoris's recent history at the AT&T Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|2021
|T17
|70-68-67-67
|-16
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Zalatoris's most recent appearance at the AT&T Byron Nelson, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Zalatoris's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 17th at 16-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Zalatoris's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T54
|72-73-64-72
|-3
|9.536
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T47
|71-69-73-72
|+1
|8.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T30
|70-66-78-71
|-3
|35.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|75-72-72-69
|E
|40.056
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|74-73-71-68
|-2
|38.071
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T48
|70-74-68-69
|-7
|13.050
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T12
|66-66-69-70
|-17
|56.833
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T26
|65-70-65-73
|-19
|38.000
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T41
|71-71-65-68
|-5
|--
Zalatoris's recent performances
- Zalatoris has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 17-under.
- Zalatoris has an average of 0.081 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.503 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Zalatoris has averaged 0.301 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Zalatoris's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.078
|0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|15
|0.631
|0.913
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|86
|0.029
|-0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|142
|-0.327
|-0.503
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.411
|0.301
Zalatoris's advanced stats and rankings
- Zalatoris has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.078 (84th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.8 yards ranks 108th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Zalatoris has sported a 0.631 mark that ranks 15th on TOUR. He ranks 16th with a 69.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Zalatoris has delivered a -0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26, and he ranks 42nd by breaking par 23.53% of the time.
- Zalatoris has accumulated 239 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 88th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
