6H AGO

Will Zalatoris betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Will Zalatoris betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Will Zalatoris returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, taking place May 1-4. He'll aim to improve on his previous performances at this event as he competes for the $9.9 million purse.

    Latest odds for Zalatoris at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Zalatoris's recent history at the AT&T Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC71-69-4
    2021T1770-68-67-67-16

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Zalatoris's most recent appearance at the AT&T Byron Nelson, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Zalatoris's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 17th at 16-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Zalatoris's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT5472-73-64-72-39.536
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC74-78+8--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4771-69-73-72+18.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3070-66-78-71-335.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2275-72-72-69E40.056
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT2474-73-71-68-238.071
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4870-74-68-69-713.050
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT1266-66-69-70-1756.833
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT2665-70-65-73-1938.000
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPT4171-71-65-68-5--

    Zalatoris's recent performances

    • Zalatoris has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 17-under.
    • Zalatoris has an average of 0.081 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.503 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Zalatoris has averaged 0.301 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Zalatoris's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee840.0780.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150.6310.913
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green860.029-0.189
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting142-0.327-0.503
    Average Strokes Gained: Total500.4110.301

    Zalatoris's advanced stats and rankings

    • Zalatoris has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.078 (84th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.8 yards ranks 108th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Zalatoris has sported a 0.631 mark that ranks 15th on TOUR. He ranks 16th with a 69.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Zalatoris has delivered a -0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26, and he ranks 42nd by breaking par 23.53% of the time.
    • Zalatoris has accumulated 239 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 88th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.