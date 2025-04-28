Will Gordon betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Will Gordon returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to take place May 1-4, 2025. This tournament offers a purse of $9.9 million and presents an opportunity for Gordon to improve upon his previous performances.
Gordon's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T70
|69-67-73-67
|-8
|2021
|MC
|69-70
|-5
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Gordon's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2023, he finished tied for 70th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Gordon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T69
|70-70-73-71
|E
|3.100
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T7
|69-72-75-69
|-3
|87.500
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T66
|69-69-69-73
|-8
|3.700
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
Gordon's recent performances
- Gordon's best finish in his last 10 appearances came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he tied for seventh with a score of 3-under.
- He has an average of 0.260 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Gordon has an average of -0.789 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.326 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.209
|0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.266
|-0.525
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|114
|-0.060
|-0.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|170
|-0.662
|-0.789
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-0.779
|-1.326
Gordon's advanced stats and rankings
- Gordon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.209 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.0 yards ranks 22nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gordon sports a -0.266 mark that ranks 138th on TOUR. He ranks 42nd with a 67.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gordon has delivered a -0.662 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 170th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 182nd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.25, and he ranks 176th by breaking par 18.52% of the time.
- Gordon has accumulated 94 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 147th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
