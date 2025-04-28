Will Chandler betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Will Chandler is set to compete in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, taking place May 1-4 at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. This marks Chandler's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Chandler's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Chandler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T26
|66-68-75-72
|-7
|19.289
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|79-67
|+6
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|69
|72-72-70-75
|+5
|3.200
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T61
|71-70-76-77
|+6
|7.875
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T6
|68-67-68-66
|-15
|91.667
Chandler's recent performances
- Chandler has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
- Chandler has an average of 0.027 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Chandler has averaged -1.264 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Chandler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.044
|0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|181
|-1.124
|-0.750
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|72
|0.081
|-0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.146
|-0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|160
|-0.941
|-1.264
Chandler's advanced stats and rankings
- Chandler's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -1.124 ranks 181st on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 60.22% ranks 176th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Chandler has posted a 0.081 mark that ranks 72nd on TOUR this season.
- On the greens, Chandler has delivered a 0.146 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 65th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 85th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58.
- Chandler's average Driving Distance of 295.7 yards ranks 137th on TOUR this season.
- He has accumulated 122 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 132nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Chandler as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
