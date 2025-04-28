Webb Simpson betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Webb Simpson will compete in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson from May 1-4, 2025, at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. This marks his return to the tournament after not competing in the event in the last five years.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Simpson's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Simpson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T16
|66-70-66-67
|-11
|49.000
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|Sep. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|T32
|71-70-68-72
|-7
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|June 30, 2024
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|June 23, 2024
|Travelers Championship
|T48
|72-64-69-70
|-5
|12.536
Simpson's recent performances
- Simpson's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 16th at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished with a score of 11-under.
- He has an average of -0.521 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Simpson has an average of -0.477 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.004 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Simpson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.106
|-0.521
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.279
|0.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.869
|0.719
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.671
|-0.477
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.371
|-0.004
Simpson's advanced stats and rankings
- Simpson has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.279 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Simpson has sported a 0.869 mark this season.
- On the greens, Simpson has delivered a -0.671 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.00 Putts per Round.
- Simpson has broken par 19.44% of the time this season.
- His average Driving Distance this season is 309.2 yards.
- Simpson has accumulated 49 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 174th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
