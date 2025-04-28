PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Webb Simpson betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Webb Simpson will compete in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson from May 1-4, 2025, at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. This marks his return to the tournament after not competing in the event in the last five years.

    Latest odds for Simpson at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • This is Simpson's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Simpson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-71E--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT1666-70-66-67-1149.000
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC74-74+6--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC71-69-2--
    Sep. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipT3271-70-68-72-7--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    June 30, 2024Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-71-2--
    June 23, 2024Travelers ChampionshipT4872-64-69-70-512.536

    Simpson's recent performances

    • Simpson's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 16th at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished with a score of 11-under.
    • He has an average of -0.521 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Simpson has an average of -0.477 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.004 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Simpson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.106-0.521
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.2790.275
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.8690.719
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.671-0.477
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.371-0.004

    Simpson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Simpson has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.279 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Simpson has sported a 0.869 mark this season.
    • On the greens, Simpson has delivered a -0.671 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.00 Putts per Round.
    • Simpson has broken par 19.44% of the time this season.
    • His average Driving Distance this season is 309.2 yards.
    • Simpson has accumulated 49 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 174th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

