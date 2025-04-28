Vince Whaley betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Whaley has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.

Whaley has an average of 0.139 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.