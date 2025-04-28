PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Vince Whaley betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 20: Vince Whaley of the United States plays a shot on the 14th hole during the final round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 20, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 20: Vince Whaley of the United States plays a shot on the 14th hole during the final round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 20, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Vince Whaley returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, taking place May 1-4. He'll look to improve upon his T41 finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Whaley at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Whaley's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4170-63-66-72-13
    2023T7973-65-71-71-4
    2022T2569-69-66-67-17
    2021T2669-65-71-69-14

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Whaley's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Whaley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 25th at 17-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Whaley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2663-71-62-73-197.250
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT767-70-66-73-1252.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-73+1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1668-70-67-68-1526.665
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3269-67-67-71-1021.214
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC72-71+1--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC72-74+4--

    Whaley's recent performances

    • Whaley has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
    • Whaley has an average of 0.139 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Whaley has averaged -0.202 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee990.0270.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170-0.685-0.431
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green120-0.0740.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.1720.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Total142-0.560-0.202

    Whaley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Whaley has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.027 (99th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards ranks 39th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley sports a -0.685 mark that ranks 170th on TOUR. He ranks 135th with a 63.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Whaley has delivered a 0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.08.
    • Whaley has accumulated 135 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 127th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.