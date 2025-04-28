Vince Whaley betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 20: Vince Whaley of the United States plays a shot on the 14th hole during the final round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 20, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Vince Whaley returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, taking place May 1-4. He'll look to improve upon his T41 finish from last year's tournament.
Whaley's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T41
|70-63-66-72
|-13
|2023
|T79
|73-65-71-71
|-4
|2022
|T25
|69-69-66-67
|-17
|2021
|T26
|69-65-71-69
|-14
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Whaley's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 13-under.
- Whaley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 25th at 17-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Whaley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|63-71-62-73
|-19
|7.250
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T7
|67-70-66-73
|-12
|52.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|68-70-67-68
|-15
|26.665
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|69-67-67-71
|-10
|21.214
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
Whaley's recent performances
- Whaley has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
- Whaley has an average of 0.139 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Whaley has averaged -0.202 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|0.027
|0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|170
|-0.685
|-0.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|120
|-0.074
|0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.172
|0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|142
|-0.560
|-0.202
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.027 (99th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards ranks 39th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley sports a -0.685 mark that ranks 170th on TOUR. He ranks 135th with a 63.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Whaley has delivered a 0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.08.
- Whaley has accumulated 135 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 127th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
