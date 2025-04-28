Vince Covello betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Vince Covello will tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, scheduled for May 1-4, 2025. This marks Covello's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Covello's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing 23-under.
Covello's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|81-74
|+11
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T54
|69-70-72-67
|-10
|3.646
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
Covello's recent performances
- Covello's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 54th with a score of 10-under.
- He has an average of -0.227 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Covello has an average of -1.036 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -2.632 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Covello's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.415
|-0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.311
|-0.641
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-1.393
|-0.728
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.794
|-1.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-4.914
|-2.632
Covello's advanced stats and rankings
- Covello's average Driving Distance is 302.4 yards this season.
- He has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 66.67% in 2025.
- Covello's Putts Per Round average stands at 30.90 this season.
- He has accumulated four FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 213th on TOUR.
- Covello's Bogey Avoidance rate is 20.56% for the 2025 season.
- His Par Breakers percentage is currently at 15.00% this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Covello as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
