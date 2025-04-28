Victor Perez betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Victor Perez is set to compete in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson from May 1-4, 2025, at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. This tournament offers a purse of $9.9 million and presents an opportunity for Perez to showcase his skills on the challenging 7,569-yard, par-71 course.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Perez's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Victor Perez's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|66-69-70-65
|-10
|41.167
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T22
|69-70-73-69
|-3
|36.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T18
|68-68-66-70
|-12
|43.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T72
|67-69-72-76
|E
|2.750
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T34
|69-69-68-69
|-13
|18.000
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T33
|69-71-66-67
|-7
|--
Victor Perez's recent performances
- Perez has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 10-under.
- Perez has an average of 0.169 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.276 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Perez has averaged 0.820 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Victor Perez's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.246
|0.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.182
|0.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|138
|-0.197
|-0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|70
|0.125
|0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|57
|0.356
|0.820
Victor Perez's advanced stats and rankings
- Perez has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.246 (48th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranks 74th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Perez has sported a 0.182 mark that ranks 61st on TOUR. He ranks 43rd with a 67.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Perez has delivered a 0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 70th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 118th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.92, and he ranks 109th by breaking par 21.37% of the time.
- Perez has accumulated 141 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 124th on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.25% ranks 19th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
