Victor Perez betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Victor Perez is set to compete in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson from May 1-4, 2025, at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. This tournament offers a purse of $9.9 million and presents an opportunity for Perez to showcase his skills on the challenging 7,569-yard, par-71 course.

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • This is Perez's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Victor Perez's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-7--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1866-69-70-65-1041.167
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2269-70-73-69-336.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1868-68-66-70-1243.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT7267-69-72-76E2.750
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC74-71+3--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-76+3--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT3469-69-68-69-1318.000
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPT3369-71-66-67-7--

    Victor Perez's recent performances

    • Perez has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 10-under.
    • Perez has an average of 0.169 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.276 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Perez has averaged 0.820 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Victor Perez's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee480.2460.169
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green610.1820.400
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green138-0.197-0.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting700.1250.276
    Average Strokes Gained: Total570.3560.820

    Victor Perez's advanced stats and rankings

    • Perez has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.246 (48th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranks 74th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Perez has sported a 0.182 mark that ranks 61st on TOUR. He ranks 43rd with a 67.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Perez has delivered a 0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 70th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 118th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.92, and he ranks 109th by breaking par 21.37% of the time.
    • Perez has accumulated 141 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 124th on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.25% ranks 19th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.