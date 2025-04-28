Victor Perez betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Perez has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.246 (48th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranks 74th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Perez has sported a 0.182 mark that ranks 61st on TOUR. He ranks 43rd with a 67.74% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Perez has delivered a 0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 70th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 118th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.92, and he ranks 109th by breaking par 21.37% of the time.

Perez has accumulated 141 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 124th on TOUR.