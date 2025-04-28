PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Trey Mullinax betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 03: Trey Mullinax of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio on April 03, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Trey Mullinax returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, scheduled for May 1-4. The tournament offers a purse of $9,900,000 this year.

    Latest odds for Mullinax at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Mullinax's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC71-71E
    2022T3268-69-66-69-16

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Mullinax's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score.
    • Mullinax's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 32nd at 16-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Mullinax's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1862-70-63-72-2115.542
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC71-72-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3966-66-67-74-713.563
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6168-73-80-73+67.875
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1670-67-68-68-1526.665
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-67+2--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC71-71E--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT3269-69-69-69-822.875
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-76+4--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT1868-71-67-66-1647.000

    Mullinax's recent performances

    • Mullinax has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 15-under.
    • Mullinax has an average of 0.187 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Mullinax has averaged -0.078 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mullinax's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee650.1700.187
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green97-0.010-0.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green141-0.212-0.335
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.1330.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Total800.080-0.078

    Mullinax's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mullinax has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.170 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.2 yards ranks 14th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mullinax sports a -0.010 mark that ranks 97th on TOUR. He ranks 22nd with a 69.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mullinax has delivered a 0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 142nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, and he ranks 56th by breaking par 23.21% of the time.
    • Mullinax has accumulated 134 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 128th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mullinax as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

