Trey Mullinax betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 03: Trey Mullinax of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio on April 03, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Trey Mullinax returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, scheduled for May 1-4. The tournament offers a purse of $9,900,000 this year.
Mullinax's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|71-71
|E
|2022
|T32
|68-69-66-69
|-16
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Mullinax's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score.
- Mullinax's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 32nd at 16-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Mullinax's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|62-70-63-72
|-21
|15.542
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|66-66-67-74
|-7
|13.563
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T61
|68-73-80-73
|+6
|7.875
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|70-67-68-68
|-15
|26.665
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-67
|+2
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T32
|69-69-69-69
|-8
|22.875
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T18
|68-71-67-66
|-16
|47.000
Mullinax's recent performances
- Mullinax has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 15-under.
- Mullinax has an average of 0.187 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mullinax has averaged -0.078 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mullinax's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.170
|0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|-0.010
|-0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|141
|-0.212
|-0.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.133
|0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.080
|-0.078
Mullinax's advanced stats and rankings
- Mullinax has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.170 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.2 yards ranks 14th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mullinax sports a -0.010 mark that ranks 97th on TOUR. He ranks 22nd with a 69.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mullinax has delivered a 0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 142nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, and he ranks 56th by breaking par 23.21% of the time.
- Mullinax has accumulated 134 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 128th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mullinax as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
