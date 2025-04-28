Trey Mullinax betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Mullinax has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.170 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.2 yards ranks 14th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mullinax sports a -0.010 mark that ranks 97th on TOUR. He ranks 22nd with a 69.25% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Mullinax has delivered a 0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 142nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, and he ranks 56th by breaking par 23.21% of the time.