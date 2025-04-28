Trevor Cone betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Trevor Cone returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, held May 1-4. In his last appearance at this event in 2023, Cone finished tied for 23rd with a score of 15-under.
Cone's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T23
|67-68-69-65
|-15
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Cone's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2023, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of 15-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Cone's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|66-79
|+1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|71-66-71-67
|-5
|6.125
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T54
|68-70-72-68
|-10
|3.646
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-82
|+9
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|67-75-73
|-1
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
Cone's recent performances
- Cone's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 52nd at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished with a score of 5-under.
- Cone has an average of 0.087 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.486 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cone has averaged -0.528 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cone's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|150
|-0.272
|0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.250
|-0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|144
|-0.238
|-0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|183
|-1.195
|-0.486
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|180
|-1.955
|-0.528
Cone's advanced stats and rankings
- Cone's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.272 ranks 150th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 308.9 yards ranks 25th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Cone has a -0.250 mark that ranks 135th on TOUR. He ranks 97th with a 65.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cone has a -1.195 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 183rd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 181st with a Putts Per Round average of 30.04, and he ranks 121st by breaking par 21.01% of the time.
- Cone has accumulated 10 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 205th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cone as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
