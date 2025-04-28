PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
20M AGO

Trevor Cone betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Trevor Cone returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, held May 1-4. In his last appearance at this event in 2023, Cone finished tied for 23rd with a score of 15-under.

    Latest odds for Cone at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Cone's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T2367-68-69-65-15

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Cone's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2023, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Cone's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-2--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC66-79+1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-71+1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT5271-66-71-67-56.125
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-77+8--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT5468-70-72-68-103.646
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC71-75+4--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-82+9--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC67-75-73-1--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--

    Cone's recent performances

    • Cone's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 52nd at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished with a score of 5-under.
    • Cone has an average of 0.087 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.486 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cone has averaged -0.528 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cone's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150-0.2720.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green135-0.250-0.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green144-0.238-0.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting183-1.195-0.486
    Average Strokes Gained: Total180-1.955-0.528

    Cone's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cone's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.272 ranks 150th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 308.9 yards ranks 25th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Cone has a -0.250 mark that ranks 135th on TOUR. He ranks 97th with a 65.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cone has a -1.195 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 183rd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 181st with a Putts Per Round average of 30.04, and he ranks 121st by breaking par 21.01% of the time.
    • Cone has accumulated 10 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 205th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cone as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.