Trace Crowe betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Trace Crowe returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to take place May 1-4. He'll aim to improve upon his missed cut in last year's tournament as he competes in the 2025 edition.
Crowe's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-70
|-1
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Crowe's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Crowe's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|63-71-61-68
|-25
|72.750
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T72
|68-71-74-70
|-5
|1.680
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T37
|67-70-68-72
|-7
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|W/D
|69-72-75
|E
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|63
|67-71-69-76
|-1
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T54
|70-66-68-72
|-8
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T42
|68-69-72-67
|-12
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|T7
|65-67-69-67
|-12
|80.000
Crowe's recent performances
- Crowe has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
- Crowe has an average of -0.375 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.196 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Crowe has averaged -0.575 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Crowe's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.575
Crowe's advanced stats and rankings
- Crowe has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 68.06% this season.
- His average Driving Distance stands at 308.0 yards.
- Crowe has accumulated 74 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 155th on TOUR.
- He averages 29.25 Putts Per Round this season.
- Crowe's Bogey Avoidance rate is 13.89%, while his Par Breakers percentage stands at 22.22%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.