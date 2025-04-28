Tom Kim betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Tom Kim of Korea plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Tom Kim returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, taking place May 1-4. Kim's best finish at this event came in 2022 when he tied for 17th at 18-under.
Kim's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T52
|69-67-69-69
|-10
|2023
|T34
|71-66-69-65
|-13
|2022
|T17
|70-67-66-67
|-18
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Kim's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 10-under.
- Kim's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 17th at 18-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T52
|73-73-72-79
|+9
|12.750
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T36
|74-66-74-69
|-1
|17.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|70-73-69-76
|E
|17.625
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|78-76
|+10
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T44
|73-72-73-73
|+3
|16.125
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T44
|67-66-72-73
|-6
|10.600
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T7
|69-65-68-70
|-16
|212.500
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|73-69-68
|-6
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T65
|68-65-74-69
|-4
|3.700
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 16-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.177 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.667 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged -0.371 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|121
|-0.068
|-0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|13
|0.640
|0.546
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|133
|-0.157
|-0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|149
|-0.417
|-0.667
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|-0.002
|-0.371
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.640 ranks 13th on TOUR this season.
- In terms of Greens in Regulation Percentage, Kim is hitting 64.92% of greens, ranking 111th on TOUR.
- Kim's average Driving Distance is 303.7 yards, placing him 67th on TOUR this season.
- On the greens, Kim has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.417, ranking 149th on TOUR. He is averaging 28.94 Putts Per Round, placing him 121st in that category.
- Kim has accumulated 291 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 76th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.