Tim Widing betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Tim Widing will tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson from May 1-4, 2025. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Widing's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Widing's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|63-70-63-72
|-20
|9.250
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-67
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T45
|72-67-69-69
|-11
|5.600
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-72
|-7
|--
Widing's recent performances
- Widing's best finish in his last ten appearances was tied for 24th at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished with a score of 20-under.
- He has an average of -0.005 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Widing has an average of -0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.569 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Widing's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|115
|-0.048
|-0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.128
|0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|168
|-0.407
|-0.461
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|171
|-0.665
|-0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|171
|-1.248
|-0.569
Widing's advanced stats and rankings
- Widing has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.048 (115th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.4 yards ranks 15th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Widing sports a -0.128 mark that ranks 118th on TOUR. He ranks 148th with a 63.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Widing has delivered a -0.665 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 171st on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 108th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranks 61st by breaking par 22.98% of the time.
- Widing has accumulated 15 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 200th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Widing as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
