Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Thorbjørn Olesen competes in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 1-4 at TPC Craig Ranch. He'll be looking to improve upon his missed cut in last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Olesen at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Olesen's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC69-68-5

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Olesen's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Olesen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC62-74-8--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT570-72-74-68-487.143
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-69-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT3671-73-70-69-117.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-69-3--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT4970-67-68-72-77.750
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-73-1--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT4372-73-76-71+815.750
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenT3968-68-69-67-814.000
    July 7, 2024John Deere ClassicT6169-68-71-68-83.809

    Olesen's recent performances

    • Olesen has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
    • Olesen has an average of 0.300 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.028 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Olesen has averaged 0.782 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.2780.300
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.3930.462
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.1550.049
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.074-0.028
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.7520.782

    Olesen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Olesen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.278 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 301.0 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Olesen is sporting a 0.393 mark. He has a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Olesen has delivered a -0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he is breaking par 20.49% of the time.
    • Olesen has accumulated 112 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 138th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.