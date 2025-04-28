Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Thorbjørn Olesen competes in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 1-4 at TPC Craig Ranch. He'll be looking to improve upon his missed cut in last year's tournament.
Olesen's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-68
|-5
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Olesen's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Olesen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|62-74
|-8
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|70-72-74-68
|-4
|87.143
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T36
|71-73-70-69
|-1
|17.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T49
|70-67-68-72
|-7
|7.750
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-73
|-1
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T43
|72-73-76-71
|+8
|15.750
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T39
|68-68-69-67
|-8
|14.000
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|T61
|69-68-71-68
|-8
|3.809
Olesen's recent performances
- Olesen has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
- Olesen has an average of 0.300 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.028 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Olesen has averaged 0.782 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.278
|0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.393
|0.462
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.155
|0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.074
|-0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.752
|0.782
Olesen's advanced stats and rankings
- Olesen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.278 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 301.0 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Olesen is sporting a 0.393 mark. He has a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Olesen has delivered a -0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he is breaking par 20.49% of the time.
- Olesen has accumulated 112 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 138th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.