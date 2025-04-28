PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Thomas Rosenmueller betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Thomas Rosenmueller will tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson from May 1-4, 2025. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Rosenmueller at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • This is Rosenmueller's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Rosenmueller's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2861-72-67-70-185.500
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1266-71-70-71-1031.417
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC76-68E--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-70-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC77-69+4--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT5970-65-70-74-92.987
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT6871-67-74-70-23.125
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC77-78+11--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC77-69-69--1--

    Rosenmueller's recent performances

    • Rosenmueller has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
    • Rosenmueller has an average of 0.434 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rosenmueller has averaged -0.202 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rosenmueller's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee260.3780.434
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green840.0570.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green177-0.555-0.319
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting176-0.782-0.345
    Average Strokes Gained: Total158-0.902-0.202

    Rosenmueller's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rosenmueller has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.378 (26th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.8 yards ranks 27th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rosenmueller sports a 0.057 mark that ranks 84th on TOUR. He ranks 34th with a 68.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rosenmueller has delivered a -0.782 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 176th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 176th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.83, and he ranks 94th by breaking par 21.65% of the time.
    • Rosenmueller has accumulated 48 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 176th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rosenmueller as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

