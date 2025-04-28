Thomas Rosenmueller betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Rosenmueller has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.378 (26th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.8 yards ranks 27th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rosenmueller sports a 0.057 mark that ranks 84th on TOUR. He ranks 34th with a 68.20% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Rosenmueller has delivered a -0.782 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 176th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 176th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.83, and he ranks 94th by breaking par 21.65% of the time.