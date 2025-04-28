Thomas Rosenmueller betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Thomas Rosenmueller will tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson from May 1-4, 2025. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Rosenmueller's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Rosenmueller's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T28
|61-72-67-70
|-18
|5.500
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T12
|66-71-70-71
|-10
|31.417
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T59
|70-65-70-74
|-9
|2.987
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T68
|71-67-74-70
|-2
|3.125
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|77-78
|+11
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|77-69-69-
|-1
|--
Rosenmueller's recent performances
- Rosenmueller has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
- Rosenmueller has an average of 0.434 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rosenmueller has averaged -0.202 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rosenmueller's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|26
|0.378
|0.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|84
|0.057
|0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|177
|-0.555
|-0.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|176
|-0.782
|-0.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|158
|-0.902
|-0.202
Rosenmueller's advanced stats and rankings
- Rosenmueller has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.378 (26th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.8 yards ranks 27th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rosenmueller sports a 0.057 mark that ranks 84th on TOUR. He ranks 34th with a 68.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rosenmueller has delivered a -0.782 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 176th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 176th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.83, and he ranks 94th by breaking par 21.65% of the time.
- Rosenmueller has accumulated 48 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 176th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rosenmueller as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.