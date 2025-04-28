Taylor Pendrith betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 17: Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2025 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 17, 2025 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Taylor Pendrith returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson as the defending champion, having captured the title in 2024 with an impressive 23-under par performance. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, from May 1-4, looking to replicate his success in the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Pendrith's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|1
|64-67-63-67
|-23
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Pendrith's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished first with a score of 23-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Pendrith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|73-71-67-68
|-5
|16.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T5
|65-65-70-65
|-15
|96.250
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T38
|69-70-73-75
|-1
|22.500
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-73
|+8
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T50
|74-74-75-71
|+6
|12.750
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T9
|67-70-69-67
|-15
|151.667
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T7
|69-75-70-71
|-3
|87.500
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T45
|69-66-69-69
|-7
|9.250
Pendrith's recent performances
- Pendrith has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
- Pendrith has an average of 0.272 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.466 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith has averaged 0.401 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2
|0.702
|0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.374
|0.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|164
|-0.371
|-0.745
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.124
|0.466
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.580
|0.401
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.702 (second) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards ranks 36th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sports a 0.374 mark that ranks 41st on TOUR. He ranks fifth with a 70.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pendrith has delivered a -0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 172nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.55, and he ranks 55th by breaking par 23.25% of the time.
- Pendrith has accumulated 501 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 42nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
