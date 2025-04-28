Ryan Palmer betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 03: Ryan Palmer of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio on April 03, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Ryan Palmer returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which runs May 1-4, 2025. Palmer has had mixed results at this event in recent years, including a top-five finish in 2022.
Palmer's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|2023
|T8
|64-65-68-68
|-19
|2022
|T5
|67-62-70-66
|-23
|2021
|T47
|67-69-66-75
|-11
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Palmer's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Palmer's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fifth at 23-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Palmer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|79-77
|+16
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T45
|70-69-67-71
|-11
|5.600
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|77
|70-67-79-78
|+10
|2.300
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T34
|66-67-69-73
|-13
|18.000
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
Palmer's recent performances
- Palmer's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 34th at The American Express, where he finished with a score of 13-under.
- He has an average of -0.008 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Palmer has an average of -0.504 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -2.362 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|136
|-0.189
|-0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|183
|-2.065
|-1.663
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|137
|-0.184
|-0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|172
|-0.727
|-0.504
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|183
|-3.166
|-2.362
Palmer's advanced stats and rankings
- Palmer's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.189 ranks 136th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 295.9 yards ranks 136th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Palmer has a -2.065 mark that ranks 183rd on TOUR. He ranks 178th with a 59.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Palmer has a -0.727 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 172nd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranks 163rd by breaking par 19.21% of the time.
- Palmer has accumulated 26 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 192nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
