5H AGO

Ryan Palmer betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 03: Ryan Palmer of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio on April 03, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Ryan Palmer returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which runs May 1-4, 2025. Palmer has had mixed results at this event in recent years, including a top-five finish in 2022.

    Latest odds for Palmer at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Palmer's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC69-74+1
    2023T864-65-68-68-19
    2022T567-62-70-66-23
    2021T4767-69-66-75-11

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Palmer's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Palmer's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fifth at 23-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Palmer's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-75-1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-72+2--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC79-77+16--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4570-69-67-71-115.600
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-73+4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC76-69+3--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix Open7770-67-79-78+102.300
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-78+8--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT3466-67-69-73-1318.000
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-71E--

    Palmer's recent performances

    • Palmer's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 34th at The American Express, where he finished with a score of 13-under.
    • He has an average of -0.008 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Palmer has an average of -0.504 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -2.362 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee136-0.189-0.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green183-2.065-1.663
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green137-0.184-0.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting172-0.727-0.504
    Average Strokes Gained: Total183-3.166-2.362

    Palmer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Palmer's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.189 ranks 136th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 295.9 yards ranks 136th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Palmer has a -2.065 mark that ranks 183rd on TOUR. He ranks 178th with a 59.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Palmer has a -0.727 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 172nd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranks 163rd by breaking par 19.21% of the time.
    • Palmer has accumulated 26 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 192nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.