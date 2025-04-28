PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Jordan Spieth betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 20: Jordan Spieth of the United States lines up a putt on the fourth green during the final round of the RBC Heritage 2025 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 20, 2025 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Jordan Spieth returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which takes place May 1-4. Spieth has a strong history at this event, having finished second in 2022 with a score of 25-under.

    Latest odds for Spieth at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Spieth's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC68-70-4
    2022267-65-64-67-25
    2021T963-70-66-71-18

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Spieth's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Spieth's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished second at 25-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing 23-under.

    Spieth's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1867-70-69-69-950.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1473-73-69-70-379.286
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1267-73-73-72-356.833
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2874-69-67-72-225.813
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS Championship5970-71-73-78+49.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT965-70-67-68-1477.500
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC76-74+6--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT468-65-67-68-16122.500
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6970-72-79-67E5.750
    Aug. 18, 2024FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6868-75-74-72+9--

    Spieth's recent performances

    • Spieth has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.
    • Spieth has an average of 0.121 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Spieth has averaged 0.632 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee560.2050.121
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green690.1480.195
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green560.1500.233
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting540.1920.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Total310.6950.632

    Spieth's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spieth has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.205 (56th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.3 yards ranks 56th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spieth sports a 0.148 mark that ranks 69th on TOUR. He ranks 107th with a 65.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Spieth has delivered a 0.192 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 54th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranks 89th by breaking par 21.73% of the time.
    • Spieth has accumulated 427 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 50th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.