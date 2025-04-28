Jordan Spieth betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 20: Jordan Spieth lines up a putt during the final round of the RBC Heritage 2025.
Jordan Spieth returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which takes place May 1-4. Spieth has a strong history at this event, having finished second in 2022 with a score of 25-under.
Spieth's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|2022
|2
|67-65-64-67
|-25
|2021
|T9
|63-70-66-71
|-18
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Spieth's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Spieth's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished second at 25-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing 23-under.
Spieth's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|67-70-69-69
|-9
|50.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T14
|73-73-69-70
|-3
|79.286
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T12
|67-73-73-72
|-3
|56.833
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T28
|74-69-67-72
|-2
|25.813
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|59
|70-71-73-78
|+4
|9.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T9
|65-70-67-68
|-14
|77.500
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T4
|68-65-67-68
|-16
|122.500
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T69
|70-72-79-67
|E
|5.750
|Aug. 18, 2024
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T68
|68-75-74-72
|+9
|--
Spieth's recent performances
- Spieth has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.
- Spieth has an average of 0.121 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Spieth has averaged 0.632 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|56
|0.205
|0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|69
|0.148
|0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|56
|0.150
|0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|54
|0.192
|0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.695
|0.632
Spieth's advanced stats and rankings
- Spieth has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.205 (56th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.3 yards ranks 56th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spieth sports a 0.148 mark that ranks 69th on TOUR. He ranks 107th with a 65.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Spieth has delivered a 0.192 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 54th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranks 89th by breaking par 21.73% of the time.
- Spieth has accumulated 427 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 50th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
