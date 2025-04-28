Jordan Spieth betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Spieth has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.

Spieth has an average of 0.121 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.