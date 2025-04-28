Taylor Moore betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 16: Taylor Moore of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 16, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Taylor Moore returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which takes place May 1-4 at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. His last appearance at this event in 2022 resulted in a T32 finish.
Moore's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T32
|72-66-65-69
|-16
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Moore's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2022, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 16-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Moore's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-70
|-8
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T33
|71-68-73-74
|-2
|27.600
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T42
|69-68-71-68
|-8
|11.750
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T34
|68-71-67-69
|-9
|17.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T9
|65-69-68-68
|-14
|75.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T22
|73-68-70-67
|-10
|38.273
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T56
|74-71-69-80
|+6
|5.200
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T7
|67-68-66-68
|-19
|82.500
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
Moore's recent performances
- Moore has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 19-under.
- Moore has an average of 0.636 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.378 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Moore has averaged 1.026 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.475
|0.636
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|123
|-0.188
|-0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|12
|0.373
|0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.098
|0.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.561
|1.026
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.475 (20th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.3 yards ranks 28th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore sports a 0.373 mark that ranks 12th on TOUR. He ranks 33rd with a 68.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Moore has delivered a -0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranks 54th by breaking par 23.26% of the time.
- Moore has accumulated 257 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 83rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
