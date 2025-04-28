Taylor Dickson betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Taylor Dickson will tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, from May 1-4 for the 2025 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. This marks Dickson's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Dickson's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Dickson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|63-71-61-68
|-25
|72.750
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T65
|70-72-79-79
|+12
|3.900
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|65-70-70-68
|-7
|13.563
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-80
|+8
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|71-71-74
|E
|--
Dickson's recent performances
- Dickson has finished in the top-five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
- Dickson has an average of -0.192 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dickson has averaged -0.622 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dickson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|158
|-0.341
|-0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|157
|-0.491
|-0.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|65
|0.105
|0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.242
|-0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|163
|-0.969
|-0.622
Dickson's advanced stats and rankings
- Dickson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.341 (158th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.9 yards ranks 117th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dickson sports a -0.491 mark that ranks 157th on TOUR. He ranks 175th with a 60.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dickson has delivered a -0.242 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26, and he ranks 177th by breaking par 18.11 percent of the time.
- Dickson has accumulated 93 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 149th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dickson as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.