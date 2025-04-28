Taylor Dickson betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Dickson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.341 (158th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.9 yards ranks 117th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dickson sports a -0.491 mark that ranks 157th on TOUR. He ranks 175th with a 60.29% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Dickson has delivered a -0.242 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26, and he ranks 177th by breaking par 18.11 percent of the time.