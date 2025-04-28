Takumi Kanaya betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Kanaya has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.365 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 288.1 yards ranks 171st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sports a -0.637 mark that ranks 165th on TOUR. He ranks 63rd with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Kanaya has delivered a 0.030 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26, and he ranks 49th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.25%.