Takumi Kanaya betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 20: Takumi Kanaya of Japan plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 20, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Takumi Kanaya will tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, May 1-4 for the 2025 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. This marks Kanaya's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Kanaya's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Kanaya's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|62-69-61-75
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T34
|69-67-70-69
|-13
|12.133
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T32
|66-69-72-67
|-10
|24.250
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|72-67-70
|-7
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
Kanaya's recent performances
- Kanaya has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 21-under.
- Kanaya has an average of 0.123 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.160 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kanaya has averaged -0.486 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.365
|0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|165
|-0.637
|-0.621
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|59
|0.146
|0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|0.030
|-0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|-0.097
|-0.486
Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings
- Kanaya has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.365 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 288.1 yards ranks 171st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sports a -0.637 mark that ranks 165th on TOUR. He ranks 63rd with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kanaya has delivered a 0.030 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26, and he ranks 49th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.25%.
- Kanaya has accumulated 52 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 173rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.