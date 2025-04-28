PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
15M AGO

Takumi Kanaya betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 20: Takumi Kanaya of Japan plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 20, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

    Takumi Kanaya will tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, May 1-4 for the 2025 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. This marks Kanaya's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Kanaya at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • This is Kanaya's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Kanaya's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1862-69-61-75-2115.542
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-71-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-72E--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT3469-67-70-69-1312.133
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT3266-69-72-67-1024.250
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-76+3--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC72-67-70-7--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--

    Kanaya's recent performances

    • Kanaya has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 21-under.
    • Kanaya has an average of 0.123 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.160 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kanaya has averaged -0.486 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.3650.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green165-0.637-0.621
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green590.1460.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting880.030-0.160
    Average Strokes Gained: Total108-0.097-0.486

    Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kanaya has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.365 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 288.1 yards ranks 171st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sports a -0.637 mark that ranks 165th on TOUR. He ranks 63rd with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kanaya has delivered a 0.030 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26, and he ranks 49th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.25%.
    • Kanaya has accumulated 52 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 173rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

