Sungjae Im betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
NORTH BERWICK, SCOTLAND - JULY 11: Sungjae Im of South Korea smiles following a birdie putt on the 16th green during day one of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2024 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Sungjae Im will tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson from May 1-4, 2025. This marks Im's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Im's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Im's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T11
|69-69-68-67
|-11
|125.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T5
|71-70-71-69
|-7
|287.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|60
|68-69-69-70
|-4
|5.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T61
|76-66-76-76
|+6
|7.875
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T19
|76-67-74-70
|-1
|55.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T57
|69-69-67-75
|-4
|5.100
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T33
|68-72-70-69
|-9
|24.214
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T4
|69-71-72-71
|-5
|122.500
Im's recent performances
- Im has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 5-under.
- Im has an average of 0.330 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Im has averaged 0.127 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Im's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.467
|0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|178
|-0.854
|-0.764
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|9
|0.462
|0.565
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|38
|0.323
|-0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.398
|0.127
Im's advanced stats and rankings
- Im has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.467 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.3 yards ranks 148th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im sports a -0.854 mark that ranks 178th on TOUR. He ranks 124th with a 64.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Im has delivered a 0.323 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 38th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.63, and he ranks 14th by breaking par 25.06% of the time.
- Im has accumulated 982 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 15th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.