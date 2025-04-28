PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Sungjae Im betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

NORTH BERWICK, SCOTLAND - JULY 11: Sungjae Im of South Korea smiles following a birdie putt on the 16th green during day one of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2024 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Sungjae Im will tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson from May 1-4, 2025. This marks Im's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Im at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • This is Im's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Im's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1169-69-68-67-11125.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT571-70-71-69-7287.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston Open6068-69-69-70-45.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6176-66-76-76+67.875
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1976-67-74-70-155.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC74-75+5--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT5769-69-67-75-45.100
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3368-72-70-69-924.214
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT469-71-72-71-5122.500

    Im's recent performances

    • Im has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 5-under.
    • Im has an average of 0.330 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Im has averaged 0.127 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Im's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee220.4670.330
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green178-0.854-0.764
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green90.4620.565
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting380.323-0.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Total520.3980.127

    Im's advanced stats and rankings

    • Im has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.467 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.3 yards ranks 148th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im sports a -0.854 mark that ranks 178th on TOUR. He ranks 124th with a 64.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Im has delivered a 0.323 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 38th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.63, and he ranks 14th by breaking par 25.06% of the time.
    • Im has accumulated 982 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 15th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.