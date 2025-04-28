Stephan Jaeger betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Jaeger has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.

Jaeger has an average of -0.359 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.166 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.