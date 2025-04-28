Stephan Jaeger betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Stephan Jaeger returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, scheduled for May 1-4. He'll look to improve on his T20 finish from last year's tournament.
Jaeger's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T20
|66-68-66-68
|-16
|2023
|T11
|67-71-65-63
|-18
|2022
|T38
|71-65-65-72
|-15
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Jaeger's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 16-under.
- Jaeger's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 11th at 18-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Jaeger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T32
|67-70-69-71
|-7
|26.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T52
|72-74-73-78
|+9
|12.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T11
|70-64-67-67
|-12
|63.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T36
|67-75-69-72
|-1
|17.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|68-71-70-75
|-4
|48.300
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T6
|66-64-66-71
|-17
|95.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T44
|75-70-74-72
|+3
|16.125
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T40
|68-72-73-67
|-8
|17.625
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
Jaeger's recent performances
- Jaeger has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
- Jaeger has an average of -0.359 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.166 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger has averaged 0.872 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.267
|-0.359
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|32
|0.458
|0.779
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|36
|0.251
|0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.358
|0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.800
|0.872
Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings
- Jaeger has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.458 (32nd) this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Jaeger has sported a 0.251 mark that ranks 36th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Jaeger has delivered a 0.358 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48.
- Jaeger ranks 27th on TOUR by breaking par 24.24% of the time this season.
- He has accumulated 481 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 47th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
