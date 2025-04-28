Si Woo Kim betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.357 (30th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.2 yards ranks 143rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sports a 0.070 mark that ranks 80th on TOUR. He ranks 69th with a 66.53% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.169 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 123rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 25th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.13, and he ranks 10th by breaking par 25.42% of the time.