Si Woo Kim betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 20: Si Woo Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the 11th tee during the final round of the RBC Heritage 2025 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 20, 2025 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Si Woo Kim returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to take place May 1-4. Kim finished tied for 13th in this tournament last year, posting a score of 17-under.
Kim's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T13
|68-65-67-67
|-17
|2023
|T2
|65-66-68-63
|-22
|2022
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|2021
|T55
|66-70-70-72
|-10
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Kim's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 17-under.
- Kim's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for second at 22-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-71
|-6
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T8
|68-64-66-74
|-12
|175.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T38
|71-70-78-68
|-1
|22.500
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T19
|70-72-73-72
|-1
|55.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|74-70-72-70
|-2
|38.071
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T21
|74-66-67-67
|-10
|40.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|12
|67-71-70-67
|-13
|120.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 12-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.259 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.522 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.357
|0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|80
|0.070
|-0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|23
|0.331
|0.658
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.169
|-0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.589
|0.522
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.357 (30th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.2 yards ranks 143rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sports a 0.070 mark that ranks 80th on TOUR. He ranks 69th with a 66.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.169 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 123rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 25th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.13, and he ranks 10th by breaking par 25.42% of the time.
- Kim has accumulated 484 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 46th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
