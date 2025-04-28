PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Seamus Power betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Seamus Power betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Seamus Power returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to take place May 1-4. Power looks to improve upon his mixed results at this event in recent years.

    Power's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-67-2
    2023T1969-66-69-64-16
    2022T1766-67-69-68-18
    2021T965-68-67-70-18

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Power's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Power's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for ninth at 18-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Power's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1867-68-71-73-927.006
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-76+4--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-69-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT870-72-70-66-677.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-71+3--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT2469-73-74-70-238.071
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT3671-67-69-70-716.500
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1769-71-68-69-1160.000
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-72+5--

    Power's recent performances

    • Power has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 6-under.
    • Power has an average of 0.158 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.488 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Power has averaged 0.065 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Power's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee106-0.0020.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green890.037-0.488
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green250.3050.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting147-0.4070.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Total104-0.0660.065

    Power's advanced stats and rankings

    • Power has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.002 (106th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.6 yards ranks 102nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Power sports a 0.037 mark that ranks 89th on TOUR. He ranks 93rd with a 65.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the green, Power has delivered a 0.305 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 25th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Power has a -0.407 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, ranking 147th on TOUR. He ranks 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03.
    • Power has accumulated 219 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 91st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.