Seamus Power betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Seamus Power returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to take place May 1-4. Power looks to improve upon his mixed results at this event in recent years.
Power's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|2023
|T19
|69-66-69-64
|-16
|2022
|T17
|66-67-69-68
|-18
|2021
|T9
|65-68-67-70
|-18
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Power's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Power's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for ninth at 18-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Power's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T18
|67-68-71-73
|-9
|27.006
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T8
|70-72-70-66
|-6
|77.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|69-73-74-70
|-2
|38.071
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T36
|71-67-69-70
|-7
|16.500
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T17
|69-71-68-69
|-11
|60.000
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
Power's recent performances
- Power has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 6-under.
- Power has an average of 0.158 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.488 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Power has averaged 0.065 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Power's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|-0.002
|0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|89
|0.037
|-0.488
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|25
|0.305
|0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.407
|0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|-0.066
|0.065
Power's advanced stats and rankings
- Power has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.002 (106th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.6 yards ranks 102nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Power sports a 0.037 mark that ranks 89th on TOUR. He ranks 93rd with a 65.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Power has delivered a 0.305 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 25th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Power has a -0.407 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, ranking 147th on TOUR. He ranks 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03.
- Power has accumulated 219 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 91st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
