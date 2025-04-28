Seamus Power betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Power has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.002 (106th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.6 yards ranks 102nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Power sports a 0.037 mark that ranks 89th on TOUR. He ranks 93rd with a 65.93% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the green, Power has delivered a 0.305 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 25th on TOUR.

On the greens, Power has a -0.407 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, ranking 147th on TOUR. He ranks 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03.