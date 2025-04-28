Scottie Scheffler betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Scottie Scheffler returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth in 2023. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, May 1-4 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Scheffler's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T5
|64-64-71-65
|-20
|2022
|T15
|67-68-65-69
|-19
|2021
|T47
|67-70-68-72
|-11
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Scheffler's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2023, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 20-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Scheffler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T8
|64-70-68-70
|-12
|175.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|4
|68-71-72-69
|-8
|325.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T2
|67-62-69-63
|-19
|245.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|69-70-72-73
|-4
|48.300
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T11
|71-72-71-70
|-4
|115.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T3
|70-67-76-66
|-9
|337.500
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T25
|69-66-68-72
|-9
|31.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T9
|67-70-69-67
|-15
|151.667
|Sep. 1, 2024
|TOUR Championship
|1
|65-66-66-67
|-30
|--
|Aug. 25, 2024
|BMW Championship
|T33
|71-72-74-72
|+1
|--
Scheffler's recent performances
- Scheffler has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished first with a score of 30-under.
- Scheffler has an average of 0.703 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.102 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Scheffler has averaged 1.577 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|6
|0.624
|0.703
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|4
|0.942
|0.740
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|79
|0.062
|0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.283
|0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|2
|1.911
|1.577
Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings
- Scheffler's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.942 ranks fourth on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.14% ranks eighth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Scheffler is sixth on TOUR with an average of 0.624, and his average Driving Distance of 301.7 yards ranks 82nd.
- On the greens, Scheffler has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.283 this season, ranking 44th on TOUR. He ranks 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.28.
- Scheffler leads the TOUR in Bogey Avoidance at 10.07% and ranks 26th by breaking par 24.31% of the time.
- He has accumulated 1,428 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking fourth on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
