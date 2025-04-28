Scottie Scheffler betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Scheffler's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.942 ranks fourth on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.14% ranks eighth.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Scheffler is sixth on TOUR with an average of 0.624, and his average Driving Distance of 301.7 yards ranks 82nd.

On the greens, Scheffler has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.283 this season, ranking 44th on TOUR. He ranks 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.28.

Scheffler leads the TOUR in Bogey Avoidance at 10.07% and ranks 26th by breaking par 24.31% of the time.