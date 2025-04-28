PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Scottie Scheffler betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Scottie Scheffler returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth in 2023. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, May 1-4 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Scheffler at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Scheffler's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T564-64-71-65-20
    2022T1567-68-65-69-19
    2021T4767-70-68-72-11

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Scheffler's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2023, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 20-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Scheffler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT864-70-68-70-12175.000
    April 13, 2025Masters Tournament468-71-72-69-8325.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT267-62-69-63-19245.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2069-70-72-73-448.300
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1171-72-71-70-4115.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT370-67-76-66-9337.500
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT2569-66-68-72-931.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT967-70-69-67-15151.667
    Sep. 1, 2024TOUR Championship165-66-66-67-30--
    Aug. 25, 2024BMW ChampionshipT3371-72-74-72+1--

    Scheffler's recent performances

    • Scheffler has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished first with a score of 30-under.
    • Scheffler has an average of 0.703 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.102 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Scheffler has averaged 1.577 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee60.6240.703
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green40.9420.740
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green790.0620.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.2830.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Total21.9111.577

    Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scheffler's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.942 ranks fourth on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.14% ranks eighth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Scheffler is sixth on TOUR with an average of 0.624, and his average Driving Distance of 301.7 yards ranks 82nd.
    • On the greens, Scheffler has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.283 this season, ranking 44th on TOUR. He ranks 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.28.
    • Scheffler leads the TOUR in Bogey Avoidance at 10.07% and ranks 26th by breaking par 24.31% of the time.
    • He has accumulated 1,428 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking fourth on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.