PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
34M AGO

Sami Valimaki betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sami Valimaki betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Sami Valimaki returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to take place May 1-4. In his previous appearance at this tournament in 2024, Valimaki missed the cut with a score of 2-under.

    Latest odds for Valimaki at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Valimaki's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-68-2

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Valimaki's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Valimaki's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-74-7--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1867-69-71-68-950.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1270-70-70-75-356.833
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston Open470-67-64-62-17135.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT3667-75-70-71-117.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6970-71-82-74+96.375
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4863-72-73-69-77.750
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT3466-67-72-70-917.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC73-71+2--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT1568-75-73-71-146.000

    Valimaki's recent performances

    • Valimaki has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished fourth with a score of 17-under.
    • Valimaki has an average of -0.331 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.414 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Valimaki has averaged 0.919 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.269-0.331
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green80.7021.208
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green154-0.314-0.372
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140.5300.414
    Average Strokes Gained: Total380.6500.919

    Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings

    • Valimaki has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.702 (8th) this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Putting this season, Valimaki is sporting a 0.530 mark that ranks 14th on TOUR. He ranks 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.51.
    • Valimaki's average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranks 100th on TOUR this season.
    • On the greens, Valimaki is breaking par 21.47% of the time, which places him 102nd on TOUR.
    • Valimaki has accumulated 336 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 70th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.