Sami Valimaki betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Sami Valimaki returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to take place May 1-4. In his previous appearance at this tournament in 2024, Valimaki missed the cut with a score of 2-under.
Valimaki's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-68
|-2
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Valimaki's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Valimaki's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-74
|-7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|67-69-71-68
|-9
|50.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T12
|70-70-70-75
|-3
|56.833
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|4
|70-67-64-62
|-17
|135.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T36
|67-75-70-71
|-1
|17.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T69
|70-71-82-74
|+9
|6.375
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T48
|63-72-73-69
|-7
|7.750
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T34
|66-67-72-70
|-9
|17.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T15
|68-75-73-71
|-1
|46.000
Valimaki's recent performances
- Valimaki has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished fourth with a score of 17-under.
- Valimaki has an average of -0.331 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.414 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Valimaki has averaged 0.919 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.269
|-0.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|8
|0.702
|1.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|154
|-0.314
|-0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.530
|0.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.650
|0.919
Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings
- Valimaki has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.702 (8th) this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Putting this season, Valimaki is sporting a 0.530 mark that ranks 14th on TOUR. He ranks 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.51.
- Valimaki's average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranks 100th on TOUR this season.
- On the greens, Valimaki is breaking par 21.47% of the time, which places him 102nd on TOUR.
- Valimaki has accumulated 336 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 70th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.