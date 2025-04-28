Sam Ryder betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Sam Ryder returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to take place May 1-4, 2025. Ryder will look to improve upon his previous performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut in recent years.
Ryder's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|2022
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|2021
|MC
|70-73
|-1
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Ryder's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Ryder's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T40
|63-74-77-76
|+2
|13.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T61
|66-70-70-71
|-3
|4.600
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T16
|71-70-70-69
|-4
|48.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T14
|68-71-72-72
|-5
|82.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T48
|64-72-71-70
|-7
|7.750
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T59
|69-69-69-72
|-5
|4.900
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T36
|70-70-67-70
|-7
|16.500
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T25
|71-74-71-72
|E
|31.000
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T43
|67-66-71-72
|-12
|10.438
Ryder's recent performances
- Ryder has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished T14 with a score of 5-under.
- Ryder has an average of -0.040 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.163 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ryder has averaged 0.721 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.303
|-0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|68
|0.151
|-0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|111
|-0.055
|-0.256
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|3
|0.872
|1.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.665
|0.721
Ryder's advanced stats and rankings
- Ryder is currently ranked third on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting with an average of 0.872.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.151 ranks 68th on TOUR this season.
- Ryder's Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 66.25%, ranking him 81st on TOUR.
- He has accumulated 255 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 84th in that category.
- Ryder's average Driving Distance is 298.5 yards, ranking him 110th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.