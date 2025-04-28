PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Sam Ryder betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Sam Ryder returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to take place May 1-4, 2025. Ryder will look to improve upon his previous performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut in recent years.

    Ryder's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-66-4
    2022MC69-71-4
    2021MC70-73-1

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Ryder's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Ryder's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4063-74-77-76+213.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT6166-70-70-71-34.600
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1671-70-70-69-448.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1468-71-72-72-582.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4864-72-71-70-77.750
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT5969-69-69-72-54.900
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT3670-70-67-70-716.500
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT2571-74-71-72E31.000
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT4367-66-71-72-1210.438

    Ryder's recent performances

    • Ryder has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished T14 with a score of 5-under.
    • Ryder has an average of -0.040 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.163 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ryder has averaged 0.721 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee153-0.303-0.040
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green680.151-0.146
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green111-0.055-0.256
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting30.8721.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Total350.6650.721

    Ryder's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ryder is currently ranked third on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting with an average of 0.872.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.151 ranks 68th on TOUR this season.
    • Ryder's Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 66.25%, ranking him 81st on TOUR.
    • He has accumulated 255 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 84th in that category.
    • Ryder's average Driving Distance is 298.5 yards, ranking him 110th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.