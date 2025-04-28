Sam Burns betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Sam Burns returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which takes place May 1-4 at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. Burns finished second in this tournament in 2021, shooting an impressive 22-under.
Burns' recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|2021
|2
|65-62-69-70
|-22
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Burns' most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Burns' best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished second at 22-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Burns' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T13
|69-69-69-67
|-10
|90.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T46
|73-70-75-75
|+5
|16.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T48
|76-71-73-74
|+6
|13.875
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|71-74-72-69
|-2
|38.071
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T49
|70-69-74-66
|-5
|7.288
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T22
|68-69-70-71
|-10
|38.273
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T29
|68-66-73-67
|-14
|26.500
Burns' recent performances
- Burns has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 10-under.
- Burns has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.973 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Burns has averaged 0.005 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Burns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|82
|0.086
|-0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|164
|-0.608
|-0.550
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|111
|-0.055
|-0.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|0.826
|0.973
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.250
|0.005
Burns' advanced stats and rankings
- Burns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.086 (82nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranks 55th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Burns has sported a -0.608 mark that ranks 164th on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 65.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Burns has delivered a 0.826 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranks 19th by breaking par 24.85% of the time.
- Burns has accumulated 386 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 56th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
