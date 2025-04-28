Sam Burns betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Burns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.086 (82nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranks 55th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Burns has sported a -0.608 mark that ranks 164th on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 65.35% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Burns has delivered a 0.826 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranks 19th by breaking par 24.85% of the time.