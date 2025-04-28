PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
25M AGO

Sam Burns betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Burns betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Sam Burns returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which takes place May 1-4 at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. Burns finished second in this tournament in 2021, shooting an impressive 22-under.

    Burns' recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC73-67-4
    2021265-62-69-70-22

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Burns' most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Burns' best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished second at 22-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Burns' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1369-69-69-67-1090.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4673-70-75-75+516.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC69-76+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4876-71-73-74+613.875
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT2471-74-72-69-238.071
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT4970-69-74-66-57.288
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2268-69-70-71-1038.273
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT2968-66-73-67-1426.500

    Burns' recent performances

    • Burns has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 10-under.
    • Burns has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.973 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Burns has averaged 0.005 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Burns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee820.086-0.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green164-0.608-0.550
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green111-0.055-0.400
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting40.8260.973
    Average Strokes Gained: Total670.2500.005

    Burns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Burns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.086 (82nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranks 55th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Burns has sported a -0.608 mark that ranks 164th on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 65.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Burns has delivered a 0.826 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranks 19th by breaking par 24.85% of the time.
    • Burns has accumulated 386 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 56th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.