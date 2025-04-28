PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Ryo Hisatsune returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set for May 1-4. In his previous appearance at this event in 2024, Hisatsune finished tied for 13th with a score of 17-under.

    Latest odds for Hisatsune at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Hisatsune's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1370-65-68-64-17

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Hisatsune's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 17-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Hisatsune's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1862-69-61-75-2115.542
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1871-67-68-69-950.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT570-67-73-74-487.143
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT4767-69-70-68-69.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT471-66-71-68-8115.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-70-3--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT1066-68-68-68-1470.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC73-68-1--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-78+10--

    Hisatsune's recent performances

    • Hisatsune has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
    • Hisatsune has an average of 0.208 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.371 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hisatsune has averaged 1.083 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee640.1820.208
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green560.2590.299
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green540.1590.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting760.1080.371
    Average Strokes Gained: Total300.7091.083

    Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hisatsune has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.182 (64th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.0 yards ranks 134th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sports a 0.259 mark that ranks 56th on TOUR. He ranks 45th with a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hisatsune has delivered a 0.108 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 76th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 97th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.72, and he ranks 104th by breaking par 21.45 percent of the time.
    • Hisatsune has accumulated 361 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 62nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

