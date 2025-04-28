Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Ryo Hisatsune returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set for May 1-4. In his previous appearance at this event in 2024, Hisatsune finished tied for 13th with a score of 17-under.
Hisatsune's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T13
|70-65-68-64
|-17
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Hisatsune's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 17-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Hisatsune's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|62-69-61-75
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|71-67-68-69
|-9
|50.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|70-67-73-74
|-4
|87.143
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T47
|67-69-70-68
|-6
|9.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T4
|71-66-71-68
|-8
|115.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T10
|66-68-68-68
|-14
|70.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-78
|+10
|--
Hisatsune's recent performances
- Hisatsune has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
- Hisatsune has an average of 0.208 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.371 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune has averaged 1.083 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.182
|0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.259
|0.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|54
|0.159
|0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.108
|0.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|0.709
|1.083
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.182 (64th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.0 yards ranks 134th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sports a 0.259 mark that ranks 56th on TOUR. He ranks 45th with a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hisatsune has delivered a 0.108 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 76th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 97th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.72, and he ranks 104th by breaking par 21.45 percent of the time.
- Hisatsune has accumulated 361 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 62nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.