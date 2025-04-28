Ryan Gerard betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Ryan Gerard tees off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson from May 1-4. This marks his second appearance at the event, looking to improve on his previous performance.
Gerard's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|71-76
|+5
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Gerard's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Gerard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|65-69-63-69
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T27
|67-69-71-69
|-8
|34.300
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|2
|73-66-74-69
|-6
|300.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|9
|65-65-68-68
|-14
|80.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T57
|70-73-69-75
|+3
|5.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|72-69-69-78
|E
|17.625
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|67-75
|-2
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T25
|68-66-68-71
|-11
|31.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T17
|66-67-71-68
|-12
|44.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T15
|69-74-74-70
|-1
|46.000
Gerard's recent performances
- Gerard has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished second with a score of 6-under.
- Gerard has an average of -0.088 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.641 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gerard has averaged 1.119 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|80
|0.095
|-0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.484
|0.578
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|106
|-0.043
|-0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|15
|0.524
|0.641
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|1.060
|1.119
Gerard's advanced stats and rankings
- Gerard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.095 (80th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.8 yards ranks 80th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard sports a 0.484 mark that ranks 28th on TOUR. He ranks 104th with a 65.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gerard has delivered a 0.524 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.07, and he ranks 48th by breaking par 23.41% of the time.
- Gerard has accumulated 610 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 35th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
