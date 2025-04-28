PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Ryan Gerard betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Gerard betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Ryan Gerard tees off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson from May 1-4. This marks his second appearance at the event, looking to improve on his previous performance.

    Latest odds for Gerard at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Gerard's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC71-76+5

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Gerard's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Gerard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1265-69-63-69-2230.292
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT2767-69-71-69-834.300
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas Open273-66-74-69-6300.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston Open965-65-68-68-1480.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5770-73-69-75+35.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4272-69-69-78E17.625
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC67-75-2--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2568-66-68-71-1131.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT1766-67-71-68-1244.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT1569-74-74-70-146.000

    Gerard's recent performances

    • Gerard has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished second with a score of 6-under.
    • Gerard has an average of -0.088 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.641 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gerard has averaged 1.119 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee800.095-0.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green280.4840.578
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green106-0.043-0.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150.5240.641
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141.0601.119

    Gerard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gerard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.095 (80th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.8 yards ranks 80th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard sports a 0.484 mark that ranks 28th on TOUR. He ranks 104th with a 65.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gerard has delivered a 0.524 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.07, and he ranks 48th by breaking par 23.41% of the time.
    • Gerard has accumulated 610 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 35th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.