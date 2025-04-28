Ryan Gerard betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Gerard has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished second with a score of 6-under.

Gerard has an average of -0.088 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.641 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.