Ryan Fox betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Ryan Fox returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, taking place May 1-4, 2025. Fox missed the cut in his previous appearance at this event in 2024.

    Latest odds for Fox at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Fox's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC68-72-2

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Fox's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Fox's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-74-6--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT5970-71-73-74E3.049
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC76-73+5--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1568-65-65-71-1153.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4768-74-74-69+18.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2072-70-72-70-448.300
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-71-4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC68-72-2--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT6372-66-71-72-34.200
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPT6572-70-68-71+1--

    Fox's recent performances

    • Fox has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 11-under.
    • Fox has an average of -0.067 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.268 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fox has averaged 0.457 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fox's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee143-0.232-0.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.2740.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green780.069-0.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting620.1600.268
    Average Strokes Gained: Total650.2700.457

    Fox's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fox has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.274 (53rd) this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Fox sports a 0.069 mark that ranks 78th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Fox has delivered a 0.160 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 24th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.12.
    • Fox's average Driving Distance of 306.7 yards ranks 37th on TOUR this season.
    • He has accumulated 117 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 133rd in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.