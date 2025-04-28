Ryan Fox betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Ryan Fox returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, taking place May 1-4, 2025. Fox missed the cut in his previous appearance at this event in 2024.
Fox's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|68-72
|-2
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Fox's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Fox's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-74
|-6
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T59
|70-71-73-74
|E
|3.049
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T15
|68-65-65-71
|-11
|53.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T47
|68-74-74-69
|+1
|8.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|72-70-72-70
|-4
|48.300
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T63
|72-66-71-72
|-3
|4.200
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T65
|72-70-68-71
|+1
|--
Fox's recent performances
- Fox has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 11-under.
- Fox has an average of -0.067 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.268 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fox has averaged 0.457 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fox's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|143
|-0.232
|-0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.274
|0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|78
|0.069
|-0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.160
|0.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.270
|0.457
Fox's advanced stats and rankings
- Fox has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.274 (53rd) this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Fox sports a 0.069 mark that ranks 78th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Fox has delivered a 0.160 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 24th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.12.
- Fox's average Driving Distance of 306.7 yards ranks 37th on TOUR this season.
- He has accumulated 117 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 133rd in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
