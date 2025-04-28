PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Rikuya Hoshino betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Rikuya Hoshino will compete in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson from May 1-4, 2025, at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. This marks Hoshino's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Hoshino at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • This is Hoshino's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Hoshino's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2665-70-73-73-719.289
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC71-72-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-71E--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT6470-66-73-71-82.427
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4870-67-65-75-77.750
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC72-72+2--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-76+2--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT4367-67-72-70-1210.438

    Hoshino's recent performances

    • Hoshino's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for 26th with a score of 7-under.
    • Hoshino has an average of -0.087 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoshino has averaged -0.131 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoshino's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee146-0.262-0.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green900.013-0.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green124-0.1080.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting136-0.2580.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Total146-0.615-0.131

    Hoshino's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoshino's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.013 ranks 90th on TOUR this season. His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 62.50% ranks 158th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Hoshino has posted an average of -0.262, ranking 146th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 297.0 yards ranks 129th.
    • On the greens, Hoshino has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.258, ranking 136th on TOUR. He ranks 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.07.
    • Hoshino has accumulated 40 FedExCup Regular Season points so far, ranking 181st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoshino as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.