Rikuya Hoshino betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Rikuya Hoshino will compete in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson from May 1-4, 2025, at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. This marks Hoshino's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Hoshino's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Hoshino's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T26
|65-70-73-73
|-7
|19.289
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T64
|70-66-73-71
|-8
|2.427
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T48
|70-67-65-75
|-7
|7.750
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T43
|67-67-72-70
|-12
|10.438
Hoshino's recent performances
- Hoshino's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for 26th with a score of 7-under.
- Hoshino has an average of -0.087 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoshino has averaged -0.131 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoshino's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|146
|-0.262
|-0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|0.013
|-0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|124
|-0.108
|0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|136
|-0.258
|0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-0.615
|-0.131
Hoshino's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoshino's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.013 ranks 90th on TOUR this season. His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 62.50% ranks 158th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Hoshino has posted an average of -0.262, ranking 146th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 297.0 yards ranks 129th.
- On the greens, Hoshino has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.258, ranking 136th on TOUR. He ranks 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.07.
- Hoshino has accumulated 40 FedExCup Regular Season points so far, ranking 181st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoshino as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.