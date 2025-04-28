Rico Hoey betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Hoey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.698 (third) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards ranks 51st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey sports a 0.514 mark that ranks 25th on TOUR. He ranks fifth with a 70.76% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hoey has delivered a -1.185 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 182nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 180th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.97, and he ranks 62nd by breaking par 22.95% of the time.