Rico Hoey betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

NICHOLASVILLE, KENTUCKY - JULY 13: Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays a shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Rico Hoey returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, taking place May 1-4, 2025. He'll look to improve on his previous performance at this event after missing the cut in 2024.

    Latest odds for Hoey at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Hoey's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC69-68-5

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Hoey's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Hoey's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1268-68-71-71-1031.417
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC69-74-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1170-66-68-64-1263.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3373-69-78-66-227.600
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT2667-69-70-68-1417.889
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2566-69-68-70-1131.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC68-74E--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--

    Hoey's recent performances

    • Hoey has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
    • Hoey has an average of 0.506 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.548 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoey has averaged 0.639 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee30.6980.506
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green250.5140.548
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green103-0.0370.133
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting182-1.185-0.548
    Average Strokes Gained: Total95-0.0090.639

    Hoey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.698 (third) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards ranks 51st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey sports a 0.514 mark that ranks 25th on TOUR. He ranks fifth with a 70.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoey has delivered a -1.185 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 182nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 180th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.97, and he ranks 62nd by breaking par 22.95% of the time.
    • Hoey has accumulated 181 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 104th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.