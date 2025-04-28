Rico Hoey betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
NICHOLASVILLE, KENTUCKY - JULY 13: Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays a shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Rico Hoey returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, taking place May 1-4, 2025. He'll look to improve on his previous performance at this event after missing the cut in 2024.
Hoey's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-68
|-5
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Hoey's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Hoey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T12
|68-68-71-71
|-10
|31.417
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T11
|70-66-68-64
|-12
|63.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T33
|73-69-78-66
|-2
|27.600
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|67-69-70-68
|-14
|17.889
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T25
|66-69-68-70
|-11
|31.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
Hoey's recent performances
- Hoey has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
- Hoey has an average of 0.506 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.548 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey has averaged 0.639 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|3
|0.698
|0.506
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.514
|0.548
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|103
|-0.037
|0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|182
|-1.185
|-0.548
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|-0.009
|0.639
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.698 (third) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards ranks 51st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey sports a 0.514 mark that ranks 25th on TOUR. He ranks fifth with a 70.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoey has delivered a -1.185 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 182nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 180th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.97, and he ranks 62nd by breaking par 22.95% of the time.
- Hoey has accumulated 181 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 104th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
