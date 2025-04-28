Luke List betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 27: Luke List of the United States plays his shot from the second tee on day four of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 27, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Luke List returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to take place May 1-4, 2025. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2024, List finished tied for 30th with a score of 14-under.
List's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T30
|67-69-66-68
|-14
|2023
|T34
|64-72-70-65
|-13
|2022
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|2021
|T61
|68-69-72-70
|-9
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In List's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 14-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
List's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|64-69-61-69
|-25
|72.750
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T64
|69-74-70-75
|+4
|3.800
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T36
|69-67-71-70
|-7
|16.500
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T56
|69-75-69-81
|+6
|5.200
List's recent performances
- List has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
- List has an average of 0.194 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.374 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- List has averaged -0.417 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
List's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|12
|0.512
|0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|177
|-0.852
|-0.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|131
|-0.142
|0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.257
|-0.374
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-0.740
|-0.417
List's advanced stats and rankings
- List has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.512 (12th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.9 yards ranks 16th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, List has sported a -0.852 mark that ranks 177th on TOUR. He ranks 139th with a 63.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, List has delivered a -0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.23, and he ranks 154th by breaking par 19.89% of the time.
- List has accumulated 101 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 145th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
