5H AGO

Luke List betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 27: Luke List of the United States plays his shot from the second tee on day four of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 27, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Luke List returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to take place May 1-4, 2025. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2024, List finished tied for 30th with a score of 14-under.

    Latest odds for List at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    List's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3067-69-66-68-14
    2023T3464-72-70-65-13
    2022MC73-67-4
    2021T6168-69-72-70-9

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In List's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    List's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT464-69-61-69-2572.750
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-70E--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT6469-74-70-75+43.800
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-72+5--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC73-69E--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT3669-67-71-70-716.500
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT5669-75-69-81+65.200

    List's recent performances

    • List has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
    • List has an average of 0.194 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.374 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • List has averaged -0.417 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    List's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120.5120.194
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green177-0.852-0.379
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green131-0.1420.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.257-0.374
    Average Strokes Gained: Total149-0.740-0.417

    List's advanced stats and rankings

    • List has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.512 (12th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.9 yards ranks 16th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, List has sported a -0.852 mark that ranks 177th on TOUR. He ranks 139th with a 63.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, List has delivered a -0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.23, and he ranks 154th by breaking par 19.89% of the time.
    • List has accumulated 101 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 145th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.